Commissioners celebrate grand opening of Audubon Historical Society Museum

The Camden County Board of Commissioners joined Audubon Mayor Rob Jakubowski and Assemblyman Bill Moen to celebrate the grand opening of the Audubon Historical Society Museum, a project supported by more than $40,000 in funding through the Camden County Open Space Grant and Camden County Historical Preservation Grant programs.

“Projects like the Audubon Historical Society Museum are exactly why Camden County offers grant opportunities to our municipalities, community organizations, and historical societies,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “These investments help preserve our local history and ensure future generations can connect with the history that has shaped Camden County. We are proud to support this important project and celebrate its opening with the Borough of Audubon”

The museum is located on the second floor of the Audubon Senior Center, at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Oak Street. The building, originally known as Audubon School No. 1, was constructed in the early 20th-century red-brick schoolhouse style and opened in 1905. The museum showcases artifacts, photographs, and exhibits highlighting the borough’s history and heritage.

The Audubon Historical Society will host a public open house on Friday, July 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., inviting visitors to tour the new museum and explore Audubon’s history.

For photos, click here.