North Dakota launches funding opportunity to strengthen rural health care through electronic medical record enhancements

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is launching a new funding opportunity to help rural health care providers strengthen and modernize electronic medical record systems to better address the medical and behavioral health needs of North Dakotans and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve.

In many rural communities, health care providers face increasing demands with limited resources. Enhancing existing electronic medical record systems can help providers improve care coordination, streamline workflows and leverage emerging technologies that support patients and reduce administrative burden on staff.

"Rural providers are finding innovative ways to meet the needs of their communities, often with limited resources," said HHS Commissioner Patrick Traynor. "This funding opportunity is about making sure they have the tools and technology needed to deliver high-quality care close to home, improve outcomes and strengthen the long-term sustainability of rural health care in North Dakota. Patients shouldn't have to navigate disconnected systems or repeat their story multiple times because providers lack the technology to communicate effectively."

The Electronic Medical Record Enhancement funding opportunity is designed to support enhancements to existing electronic medical record systems that improve service delivery and health outcomes for rural North Dakotans. Examples may include technology enhancements, expanded functionality and artificial intelligence-supported tools that help providers better manage patient care and improve operational efficiency.

The funding opportunity aligns with Initiative 4: Connect Tech, Data and Providers for a Stronger North Dakota, part of North Dakota's Rural Health Transformation Program. The initiative focuses on modernizing health care delivery, improving access to information and helping providers leverage technology to better serve their communities.

Approximately $500,000 per awardee in first-year funding is available through the Rural Health Transformation Program. Applicants have the opportunity to request additional funding for eligible strategies that align with the goals of the funding opportunity.

Eligible applicants include:

Critical access hospitals

Rural hospital systems

Rural Federally Qualified Health Centers

Non-federally operated Indian Health Service facilities and tribally run 638 health facilities

Applications are due by July 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT. A technical assistance call for interested applicants will be held July 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., CT.

More information about the funding opportunity, including application materials and technical assistance resources, is available at hhs.nd.gov/rural-health-transformation/funding.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a financial assistance award totaling $198,936,969.55, with 100% funded by CMS. The contents are those of North Dakota Health and Human Services and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. government.