Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth Celebrates 21 Years of Service to Monmouth County

Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth, LLC Dr. Larry Arbeitman

Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth (UCCM) is proud to celebrate 21 years of serving the residents of Monmouth County and surrounding communities.

Our mission has always been simple: listen, care, and help people get their lives back” — Dr. Larry Arbeitman

MARLBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth (UCCM) is proud to celebrate 21 years of serving the residents of Monmouth County and surrounding communities. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Larry Arbeitman, the practice has grown from a small chiropractic office into one of the region’s leading centers for Upper Cervical Chiropractic care, helping thousands of individuals improve their health and quality of life.Since opening its doors, UCCM has provided more than 300,000 patient visits, delivering gentle, specialized Upper Cervical Chiropractic care focused on improving nervous system function and overall well-being. Over the past two decades, the practice has also played an important role in advancing the profession by training and mentoring 15 Upper Cervical doctors, many of whom have gone on to serve communities throughout the country.“Our mission has always been simple: listen, care, and help people get their lives back,” said Dr. Larry Arbeitman, founder and owner of Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth. “We’re incredibly grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us over the past 21 years and honored to be part of so many healing journeys.”In addition to Upper Cervical Chiropractic care, UCCM offers SoftWave Therapy , a non-invasive regenerative technology designed to support the body’s natural healing processes. The practice is also known for its commitment to public health education through community workshops, patient education programs, and outreach initiatives focused on empowering individuals to take an active role in their health.Continuing its commitment to community wellness, UCCM recently launched a community Run Club led by Dr. Renee Lenahan. The group meets every Tuesday at 7:00 PM at Union Hill Recreation Complex in Manalapan, welcoming participants of all fitness levels who are looking to improve their health in a supportive environment.The Run Club is currently preparing for a community fitness event on August 9, 2026, at Monmouth Battlefield State Park in Manalapan, where participants will take part in a team 5K Run and 1K Walk. The event reflects UCCM’s philosophy that health is about more than treating symptoms; it’s about creating opportunities for people to move, connect, and thrive together.For more than two decades, Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth has remained committed to its core values of compassion, service, education, and clinical excellence. As the practice looks toward the future, its focus remains unchanged: helping people live healthier, fuller lives while continuing to make a positive impact throughout Monmouth County.About Upper Cervical Chiropractic of MonmouthFounded in 2005 by Dr. Larry Arbeitman, Upper Cervical Chiropractic of Monmouth is a specialized chiropractic practice located in Marlboro, New Jersey. The practice provides gentle Upper Cervical Chiropractic care, SoftWave Therapy, patient education, and community wellness programs. UCCM has served more than 300,000 patient visits and trained 20 Upper Cervical doctors during its 21-year history.For more information, visit www.getwellnj.com or call (732) 617-9355.

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