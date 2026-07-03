The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Course: 'Acute Variables: Complex Training (Strength and Power)'

Complex Training (Strength and Power) - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/acute-variables-complex-training

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Intermediate and advanced athletes should integrate complex training as an alternative to separating strength and power onto different days (daily undulation) or into separate multi-week phases. ” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snippet from the Course: Acute Variables: Complex Training (Strength and Power) Related Article: 3 Workout Strategies You Should Avoid Before Practice and Games Related Article: Sets to Failure or Reps in Reserve? INTRODUCTIONComplex training pairs strength and power exercises within the same session to improve performance outcomes such as maximal strength, jump performance, sprint ability, agility, and sport-specific power. This course reviews the current evidence comparing complex training with contrast training, strength-only programs, power-only programs, daily undulating approaches, and block periodization.Learners will explore how acute variables such as exercise order, load, volume, frequency, and rest intervals influence outcomes. The course emphasizes that complex training is most appropriate for intermediate and advanced athletes, and that strength and power exercises should be organized with enough rest to preserve performance and maximize potentiation. Rather than using strength and power supersets with little to no rest, this course recommends circuit-based routines that allow approximately 4 to 10 minutes between exercises loading the same muscle group.Practical examples are included for both intermediate and advanced programming, including hypertrophy-load strength paired with power-stability exercises, and max-strength loading paired with plyometric exercises. The course also demonstrates how complex training can be integrated with corrective warm-ups, active rest, and post-activation potentiation strategies to improve session efficiency and support better strength and power adaptations.TO VIEW THE ENTIRE COURSE (INCLUDING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW) FOLLOW THE LINK....

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