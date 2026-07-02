100+ CEOs Write Letters to America in a Virtual Time Capsule Marking the Nation's 250th

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEOs of more than 100 companies, chambers of commerce, and business organizations across more than 40 states have written personal letters to America ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4th. Today, those letters are available together for the first time in a virtual time capsule at TF250.US — documenting how American business viewed this historic milestone.A Birthday Letter to America campaign features CEOs and business leaders sharing their thoughts with their employees, members, communities, and country about what America's 250th means to them. The collection spans local chambers of commerce to national trade associations representing tens of thousands of companies and millions of workers. These are not corporate statements or press releases. Authors are writing in their own voice, as a genuine personal reflection — creating a snapshot of American business that will remain publicly available as part of a permanent historical archive.The campaign is organized by Business for America (BFA), a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on engaging the business sector to strengthen civic engagement and overcome partisan divisions. The campaign is part of Together for 250, a broader business-led initiative organized by BFA to mark America's 250th in ways that are positive and apolitical."We knew that business leaders had something meaningful to say about this milestone, but what we received surprised even us," said Sarah Bonk, founder and CEO of Business for America. "These letters are genuinely hopeful and human. They remind us that business is essential not just to our economy but to our communities. It’s a message to the country for today and the future, a record of what we stand for at 250. They made me proud to be an American all over again, and I think they'll do the same for those who read them."Notable participating business organizations include:• Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE): membership of 9,000+ leaders across 1,300 chambers, for combined membership of over 1.2 million businesses• Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP): member CEOs lead 200+ of the world's largest companies, representing $8.3 trillion in total revenue• Consumer Brands Association (CBA): represents over 2,000 iconic brands, including Amazon, Campbell's, General Mills, Kimberly-Clark, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, and Target• National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW): represents over 30,000 firms, with 5.9 million employees, generating $8.2 trillion in economic activity• Page Society: exclusive membership organization with nearly 1,000 global leaders in corporate communications and public relations• Public Affairs Council: membership of over 650 leading corporations, nonprofits, and associations, representing nearly 14,000 individuals in public affairs• United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC): represents a network of 40,000+ entrepreneurs and small business ownersMore than 75 chambers of commerce from across the country make up a significant portion of the time capsule, and their letters are among the most distinctive in the collection. State chambers for Hawaii, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, Virginia, and West Virginia are joined by major metropolitan chambers from Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Salt Lake City. But some of the most personal letters come from smaller communities: Odessa, Texas; Chillicothe, Ohio; Fayetteville, NC; Kalispell, Montana; and Springfield, Oregon, among dozens of others. Each brings its own local angle and history. Together, they capture the story of American enterprise as it actually lives in communities across the country.Participation in A Birthday Letter to America is free and open to any U.S.-based business or business organization through the end of 2026. Business for America provides writing resources — sample letters, prompts, and communications templates — to make the process simple. All submissions are reviewed before being featured in the time capsule, where they will remain as part of a permanent historical record."While America250 offers company sponsorships and large-scale brand activations, we wanted to create an opportunity that was accessible to everyone," said Chip York, Business for America's communications director. "A Birthday Letter to America gives every business — whether it's a local craft shop or a powerful trade association — a simple, apolitical way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and share their story."The full collection of Birthday Letters to America is available starting today at TF250.US/time-capsule A list of all participating organizations and interactive map are available at TF250.US/partners Business leaders interested in participating can learn more, sign up, and submit letters through the end of 2026 at TF250.US/letter A press packet with letter excerpts is available for download at TF250.US/media.

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