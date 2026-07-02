Dick Vitale's First-Ever Sheriff vs. Fire and Rescue Charity Softball Game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark

Coach Dick Vitale

ESPN legend headlines free July 22 event in Daytona Beach benefiting pediatric cancer research and youth development.

It's going to be awesome, baby.” — Coach Dick VItale

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DICK VITALE'S FIRST-EVER SHERIFF VS. FIRE AND RESCUE CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME AT JACKIE ROBINSON BALLPARKESPN legend headlines free event July 22 in Daytona Beach benefiting pediatric cancer research and youth developmentDAYTONA BEACH, FL (July 2, 2026) -- ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Coach Gregory Vincent and their Celebrity Friends will come together July 22 when Jackie Robinson Ballpark hosts "Dick Vitale's: The Game," a free charity softball showdown between the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the Volusia Fire and Rescue Department.Gates open at 5:00 PM. First pitch at 6:30 PM. A potential helicopter arrival may occur, weather and health permitting."It's going to be awesome, baby," Vitale said. "First pitch at 6:30 PM on July 22nd at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Come out and have a great, great time."Vitale, who is battling cancer for the fifth time, has raised over $126 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, including $21 million at his May 1 gala in Sarasota alone.All proceeds from The Game benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the Volusia Sheriff's Youth Foundation. Both organizations direct 100% of donations to their programs.The game features celebrity guests including University of Kentucky women's golf head coach Golda Borst, UK golfer Cathryn Brown, Volusia Fire Chief Joe King, and Florida State University softball head coach Lonni Alameda, with additional celebrity surprises planned for the fourth inning.The evening also includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and event T-shirts. Donations of auction items and monetary contributions are being accepted now at coachgv24.com. Seating is first-come, first-served, with capacity limited to 4,200. Admission and parking are free.Sheriff Mike Chitwood added, "We're excited to team up with Coach Vincent for a great ballgame that will benefit two fantastic causes. The V Foundation's work supporting childhood cancer research and the Volusia Sheriff's Youth Foundation's program for kids in our community. Hope to see you at the ballpark."Jackie Robinson Ballpark, which completed a $32 million renovation earlier this year, is the oldest active stadium in Minor League Baseball and the site where Jackie Robinson played his first professional game in 1946."Dick Vitale's: The Game" is the first annual event and is made possible by sponsors including Iron Gate Technologies and Gary Yeomans Ford. On-site, attendees can see Iron Gate technology in action, including its autonomous security robot "Roamer" and its newest unit the SecPod. Gary Yeomans Ford will also have vehicles on display at the ballpark. For more information, T-shirt purchases, and to donate, visit coachgv24.com.About Iron Gate TechnologiesIron Gate Technologies is an American security and surveillance company based in Holly Hill, Florida. The company designs and builds AI-powered surveillance systems, including portable solar-powered units, marine security, autonomous patrol solutions, mobile and permanent high-powered WiFi systems, long-range hailing systems, and AI-powered surveillance cameras with license plate recognition (LPR), all manufactured in-house in the United States. Learn more at irongate.world.About Gary Yeomans FordGary Yeomans Ford is a family-owned Ford dealership serving Daytona Beach and the greater Volusia County area since 1982. The dealership offers new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, financing, and a full-service center, and has been a longtime supporter of community and charitable events across Central Florida. Learn more at garyyeomansford.com.

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