Summer Surge in Unattended Deaths Puts Spotlight on Trauma Scene Remediation Industry

Aftermath Services invites Chicagoland media to explore the human story behind trauma scene remediation — the profession no one knows about until they need it.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures climb each summer, public health researchers and first responders alike document a predictable and sobering pattern: the number of unattended deaths and heat-related accidental deaths rises significantly. For the professionals at Aftermath Services, summer is not just the hottest season — it is among the busiest. The national trauma scene remediation company is now inviting Greater Chicago media to explore the human story behind one of the country’s most essential and least understood professions.Unattended deaths — cases in which a person passes away and is not discovered for an extended period — increase during summer months in part because heat accelerates decomposition and raises the urgency of wellness checks. Accidental deaths tied to heat exposure, outdoor activity, and other seasonal factors also spike. For families and property owners facing these circumstances, the need for professional, certified biohazard remediation is immediate — and the professionals who provide it operate largely outside of public awareness.Aftermath Services, with teams serving the greater Chicago area, works alongside law enforcement, funeral directors, property managers, and victim advocates to restore spaces impacted by violent crime, unattended deaths, and other traumatic events. The company is extending an open invitation to Chicago-area journalists and media producers to connect with its team for an in-depth look at the work these professionals do every day.“Death happens every moment of every day, however, when it happens from trauma and tragedy, it can leave an indelible mark on those left behind. The men and women of Aftermath dedicate their lives to walking into some of the most difficult scenes and work tirelessly to responsibly, safely, and ethically clean and remove biohazards. This work is hard and it’s certainly not for everyone, but our team arrives with deep training and with the care and compassion that is almost always needed. I couldn’t be more proud of the work we do.” — Steve Ford, CEO, Aftermath Services“These are the professionals other people call when a friend or loved one has been killed by accident or by another person, when someone has decided this life is more than they can handle, or when a person passes and no one knows until the wellness check turns into a 911 call,” said Mary Guccione, Marketing Manager at Aftermath Services. “Every summer, that call comes more often. Their work is rarely discussed, but it is always needed.”In the greater Chicago region — a metropolitan area of more than nine million people — Aftermath’s technicians have served communities from the North Shore to the South Side and throughout the surrounding suburbs. The company’s teams are trained not only in biohazard remediation protocols, but in responding with the sensitivity and discretion that families in crisis require.Aftermath says its goal in reaching out to media is not promotional, but educational. Company representatives believe that greater public awareness of trauma remediation services helps families make informed decisions during some of the most disorienting moments of their lives — and that the technicians doing this work deserve recognition for the quiet but profound service they provide to their communities.Journalists, documentary producers, podcast creators, and other media professionals in the greater Chicago area interested in exploring this story are encouraged to reach out directly to Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com.About Aftermath ServicesAftermath Services is a national, professional biohazard remediation company specializing in trauma scene cleanup, crime scene remediation, and unattended death services. With locations across the United States, Aftermath’s trained technicians serve families, property owners, law enforcement agencies, and funeral professionals with compassion, discretion, and technical expertise. For more information or to request a media interview, contact Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com or visit www.aftermath.com # # #

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