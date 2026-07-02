Palmetto Moon Grows Virginia Footprint with Grand Opening at Valley View Mall in Roanoke

The response we’ve seen from our Lynchburg customers has been incredible, and Roanoke is a natural next step as we continue to grow across Virginia. ” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is continuing its Virginia growth with the announcement of a new store opening in Roanoke at Valley View Mall (4802 Valley View Blvd. NW, Suite LB50, Roanoke, VA 24012), with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026.The Roanoke location marks Palmetto Moon’s second store in Virginia, building on the momentum of its Lynchburg opening earlier this year. With two Virginia locations now in place, the brand is firmly establishing itself as a go-to Southern lifestyle destination across the Commonwealth. Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke brings a vibrant community of outdoor enthusiasts, college fans, and families — exactly the kind of customer Palmetto Moon was built for.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and seasonal favorites that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.“Virginia has welcomed us with open arms, and Roanoke is a city we’ve been excited to enter,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “The response we’ve seen from our Lynchburg customers has been incredible, and Roanoke is a natural next step as we continue to grow across Virginia. We look forward to serving the community with the brands they love, genuine service, and the Southern hospitality that defines Palmetto Moon.Inside the new store, customers will discover a carefully curated mix of favorite lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Drake, Lulu Mac, and Turtlebox, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor. The Roanoke location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, giving Cavaliers and Hokies fans a new home for their school spirit year-round.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Roanoke location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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