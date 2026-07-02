Lightspeed Systems Introduces AI Governance Dashboard to Help K-12 Districts Manage Student AI Use

New early access dashboard brings AI usage, safety, and policy visibility into one view within the Lightspeed platform

Schools must support AI innovation while protecting students and managing risk. That balance requires clear data. The AI Governance Dashboard helps districts guide AI adoption with confidence.” — Jennifer Duer, Executive Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems announces the release of its AI Governance Dashboard , a new feature designed to help K-12 districts understand and manage how AI tools are being used across their schools.Built into the Lightspeed admin console, the AI Governance Dashboard gives administrators a clearer way to oversee student and staff AI activity. The dashboard brings together usage, safety, and policy data from Lightspeed Filter, Lightspeed Alert, and Lightspeed Insight, giving districts visibility into which AI tools are in use, where governance gaps may exist, and when student activity may require follow-up.As AI tools become more common in classrooms, districts face growing pressure to answer practical questions from boards, parents, and internal stakeholders. Which AI tools are students using? Have those tools been reviewed? Are policies being enforced? Are safety concerns appearing inside AI conversations? The AI Governance Dashboard is designed to help districts answer those questions with real usage data from the systems they already use.AI use in schools is outpacing many district review processes. In late 2025, 62% of middle and high school students reported using AI tools for schoolwork, up from 48% seven months earlier. As usage grows, districts are under more pressure to show which tools students are using, whether those tools align with policy, and how student data and safety concerns are being managed.“Schools are being asked to support AI innovation while also protecting students and managing risk. That balance is hard to achieve without clear data," shared Jennifer Duer, Executive Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems. "The AI Governance Dashboard helps districts understand AI use across their schools so they can guide adoption with confidence and accountability.”The AI Governance Dashboard organizes AI visibility into five key areas:● Generative AI Usage shows prompt activity across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, including prompt volume by tool, school, grade level, and subject area.● AI Safety Monitoring surfaces safety alerts generated from AI conversations, including categories such as bullying, explicit content, self-harm, violence, and weapons.● AI Screen Time & Engagements shows how students interact with AI tools on managed devices, including time spent in AI apps and active engagement.● AI Access & Policy Enforcement shows how AI-related traffic is handled by district filter policies, including blocked requests by AI category.● AI App Inventory & Approval Status shows commonly used AI applications by unique users, along with each tool’s approval status, helping districts identify apps that may need review.Together, these views help districts move beyond written AI policies and toward active AI governance. Administrators can use the dashboard to identify unreviewed tools, understand AI adoption trends, support acceptable use policy decisions, prepare for board conversations, and review student safety signals connected to AI use.The AI Governance Dashboard is available now in early access. Lightspeed customers can request access through their Account Manager. Once enabled, administrators can access the dashboard in the Lightspeed admin console by going to Dashboards > AI Governance.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

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