IdentiSys Announces Acquisition of Safe-Card ID Services

IdentiSys and SafecardID Partnership

Acquisition strengthens IdentiSys' Southeast presence while ensuring continued local sales, service and support for Safe-Card ID Services customers.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdentiSys, a leading provider of identification, security and tracking solutions, today announced the acquisition of Safe-Card ID Services, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of photo identification solutions.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Safe-Card ID Services has earned a strong reputation for providing photo ID badge systems, software, supplies and technical services to thousands of organizations throughout the United States and internationally. The acquisition ensures uninterrupted support for Safe-Card's valued clients while providing access to IdentiSys' expanded portfolio of products, solutions and expertise.

As part of the transition, longtime President & CEO Mark Volker will retire following nearly 12 years leading Safe-Card ID Services and a distinguished career in the identification industry.

"We're excited to welcome Safe-Card clients to the IdentiSys family," said Michael Shields II, President & CEO of IdentiSys. "Safe-Card has built its business on trusted relationships and exceptional customer service. Our commitment is to continue that legacy by providing the same personalized support clients have come to expect while expanding the products, services and expertise available to help meet their evolving needs."

Safe-Card clients can expect a seamless transition. They will continue receiving the products, supplies and support they rely on while gaining access to IdentiSys' broader portfolio of identification, security and tracking solutions. Each customer will be assigned a dedicated IdentiSys account manager to ensure continuity and personalized service moving forward.

"I want to sincerely thank our clients for the trust they've placed in Safe-Card over the years," said Mark Volker. "Serving this industry has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm grateful for the relationships we've built. After careful consideration, I am confident IdentiSys is the right organization to continue serving our clients. They share our commitment to customer service and have the experience, resources and people to support our clients well into the future."

With more than 25 years of experience, IdentiSys delivers comprehensive solutions for organizations across education, healthcare, corporate, government, manufacturing, hospitality and other industries. Its offerings include photo ID systems, ID card printers, credentials, access control, visitor management, video surveillance, RFID, barcode, emergency response technologies and managed services.

The acquisition reflects IdentiSys' continued commitment to strategic growth while maintaining a customer-first approach built on responsive local support backed by national resources. Safe-Card ID Services is the second company to join the IdentiSys family in the past three months, further strengthening the company's ability to serve clients across North America.

About IdentiSys

Founded in 1999, IdentiSys is a leading provider of identification, security and tracking solutions throughout North America. The company helps organizations improve security, efficiency and accountability through integrated solutions including photo identification, access control, video surveillance, visitor management, RFID, barcode, credential issuance and managed services. With knowledgeable sales consultants and certified service professionals, IdentiSys delivers solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs.

About Safe-Card ID Services

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Safe-Card ID Services has provided photo ID badge systems, software, supplies and remote technical services to thousands of clients across the United States and internationally. The company has built its reputation on personalized service, technical expertise and long-term customer relationships.

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