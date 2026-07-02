Fashion Windows of Park City and Salt Lake Wins Best of State Award For Best Shutters and Electronic Window Treatments

Photo of window treatments we did in Park City Motorized Blinds In Salt Lake City This is a job we did in park city where we installed motorized blinds

Fashion Windows has been named a Best of State winner for Best Shutters & Electronic Window Treatments, serving Park City and Salt Lake City homeowners.

We are so excited to be recognized as Utah's best shutter and motorized blind companies. We love serving the Park City and Salt Lake City communities and helping elevating their homes look and feel.” — Alex Shields

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion Windows, Utah’s premier provider of custom shutters, motorized blinds , and electronic window treatments, is proud to announce it has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Best of State Award for Best Shutters and Electronic Window Treatments. The award recognizes the company's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative window covering solutions, and outstanding customer service throughout Park City, Salt Lake City, and surrounding communities.For local homeowners searching for the best shutter companies in Salt Lake City, shutter companies in Park City , or professionally installed electronic window treatments, Fashion Windows continues to set the standard. This accolade comes as the company celebrates more than 10 years of dedicated service in Utah, a decade-long milestone backed by a perfect 5-star customer rating."Our mission has always been to help homeowners create beautiful, comfortable, and functional living spaces with custom window treatments that perfectly fit their lifestyle," said a spokesperson for Fashion Windows. "Winning the Best of State Award is an incredible honor. To receive this recognition while maintaining our perfect 5-star rating over more than a decade in business reflects the deep trust our customers place in us every day."Fashion Windows specializes in custom-designed window coverings that enhance privacy, improve energy efficiency, increase convenience, and elevate interior design. From timeless plantation shutters to the latest smart home automation technology, the company offers solutions tailored to every style of home.Premium Product Offerings Included:Custom Plantation Shutters (Composite and Wood)Electronic Window Treatments & Motorized BlindsSmart Blinds & Automated Roller ShadesCustom Draperies & Roman ShadesHoneycomb, Solar, and Zebra ShadesHorizontal and Vertical BlindsAs demand continues to grow for motorized blinds in Park City and electronic window treatments in Salt Lake City, homeowners are increasingly looking for products that seamlessly integrate with today's smart home systems. Fashion Windows offers professionally installed motorized blinds and shades that can be controlled through smartphones, remotes, timers, or voice assistants, making everyday living more comfortable and energy-efficient.The company works closely with homeowners, builders, interior designers, and architects throughout Park City, Salt Lake City, Heber City, Midway, Kamas, Draper, Sandy, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, and communities across Northern Utah.Unlike national retailers, Fashion Windows provides personalized consultations, precise measurements, expert recommendations, and professional installation by experienced local specialists. Every project is customized to match the home's architecture, décor, lighting needs, and budget—a meticulous approach that has earned them hundreds of perfect 5-star reviews over the last 10+ years.In addition to enhancing aesthetics, custom shutters and electronic window treatments offer practical benefits including improved insulation, UV protection for furniture and flooring, increased privacy, glare reduction, and lower energy costs throughout Utah's changing seasons.Receiving the Best of State Award further solidifies Fashion Windows' reputation as Utah's leading provider of premium window coverings and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences from consultation through installation.Whether customers are building a new custom home in Park City, remodeling a residence in Salt Lake City, or upgrading to modern electronic blinds, Fashion Windows provides expert guidance and premium products designed to last for years.For homeowners looking for trusted shutter companies in Park City, shutter companies in Salt Lake City, electronic window treatments in Park City, or professionally installed motorized blinds, Fashion Windows continues to deliver award-winning service backed by over a decade of proven local expertise and now, recognition as Utah's Best of State winner.About Fashion WindowsFashion Windows is an award-winning, 5-star rated provider of custom shutters, blinds, shades, draperies, and electronic window treatments. Serving Park City, Salt Lake City, Heber City, Midway, and surrounding Utah communities for over 10 years, the company specializes in custom plantation shutters, motorized blinds, smart window treatments, and professional installation designed to improve comfort, beauty, privacy, and energy efficiency for residential and commercial properties. With a reputation for flawless service and master craftsmanship, Fashion Windows helps homeowners transform their spaces with premium window covering solutions.

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