New Verasight Poll Finds Staggering Public Support for Aggressive AI Regulation and Public Stock Transfers

Verasight - Poll Results - Stock-Transfer Proposal (Unnamed) Verasight - Poll Results - Support for AI Regulations Verasight - Poll Results - Motives Behind AI Proposals

While 89% back mandatory safety disclosures, nearly 70% support requiring AI firms to transfer 50% of their stock to a public fund

There is an undeniable desire among Americans of both parties for federal oversight...and accountability to ensure AI safety and to enable all Americans to participate in the economic benefits of AI.” — Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey responses, today released the findings of its June 2026 AI Survey. The nationwide poll reveals deep public skepticism toward artificial intelligence firms and an overwhelming demand for strict federal oversight, independent safety mandates, and public corporate accountability.

The data indicates that the American public favors aggressive economic interventions alongside standard safety regulations. A remarkable 69% of Americans support requiring AI firms to transfer 50% of their stock to a public fund. Interestingly, public support for this major corporate wealth redistribution remains highly resilient, dipping only slightly to 64% when the policy is explicitly tied to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Beyond stock transfers, Americans are no longer content leaving safety guardrails to the tech industry's discretion. An overwhelming 89% of respondents support requiring AI companies to publicly disclose the results of all internal safety testing. At the same time, 81% of Americans support granting the federal government the explicit authority to block the release of any AI system deemed risky, while 49% state that the government, rather than tech companies, should have the final say on safety standards.

Trust in corporate self-regulation remains remarkably low across the country. The survey found that 43% of Americans believe regulations proposed by AI firms themselves are intentionally designed to benefit the companies rather than protect the public. The survey finds 30% of respondents explicitly trust the U.S. government more than prominent AI developers, such as Anthropic, to accurately judge whether a model is safe for public deployment.

"The findings from our latest survey demonstrate a rare instance of bipartisan agreement," said Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight. "There is an undeniable desire among Americans of both parties for federal oversight, absolute transparency, and accountability to ensure AI safety and to enable all Americans to participate in the economic benefits of AI."

Survey Methodology

The Verasight June 2026 AI Survey was conducted from June 18 to June 19, 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 1,690 adults aged 18 and older. The 17-question survey utilizes Verasight's verified panel, which is built using a multi-mode methodology to represent the U.S. population.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to expand access to high-quality survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.

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