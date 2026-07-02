New Book Wake Up Warrior Exposes Hidden Spiritual Warfare and Mental Health Crises Facing Modern Pastors

Author Angie S. Mabe Wake Up Warrior

A powerful new novel bridges the gap between psychology and theology to expose the unseen battles raging behind the pulpit.

So much of what pastors go through is completely hidden from their congregations.” — Angie S. Mabe

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the modern Church grapples with an unprecedented mental health crisis among its leadership, new author Angie S. Mabe released Wake Up Warrior and offers a gripping, eye-opening look into spiritual warfare, pastoral burnout, and the undeniable power of prayer.A Divine Download Born from Unthinkable TragedyFor author Angie S. Mabe, the inspiration for Wake Up Warrior came from a place of deep grief and a desire to heal. After attending two separate churches where the lead pastors tragically died by suicide, Mabe witnessed firsthand the immense confusion, hurt, and devastation left in the wake of a leader's collapse."So much of what pastors go through is completely hidden from their congregations," says Mabe. "One night while praying, I felt the Lord download the first chapter of this book directly to me. I ended up writing most of the book right on my cellphone."Utilizing her professional background as a licensed mental health counselor , Mabe weaves a narrative where the spiritual and psychological worlds collide. The book serves as a stark reminder of the realities of the spiritual realm and how to fight through prayer for pastors and yourself.Wake Up Warrior pulls back the curtain on a brutal, deliberate, and unseen enemy determined to destroy a pastor's life, marriage, and congregation. Through a gauntlet of misunderstandings, church leadership crises, and spiritual attacks, readers are drawn into the supernatural realm where angels and demons fight for souls.Throughout the story, the pastor faces critical decisions that will either lead him toward freedom in Christ or toward his ultimate demise. Hidden wounds become battlegrounds, proving that prayer is not just a ritual, but a weapon of undeniable power.Wake Up Warrior is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook formats on Amazon, and all major book retailers.About the AuthorAngie S. Mabe is a licensed mental health counselor and author dedicated to helping individuals navigate psychological trauma and spiritual growth. Driven by her lived experiences and her professional expertise, her mission is to wake up the Church to the realities of spiritual warfare and provide a path toward inner healing. Connect with Mabe on Facebook: @wakeupwarrior

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.