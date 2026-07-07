NueHealth Announces Leadership Alignment to Accelerate ASC Growth and Provider Risk-Based Payment Strategy

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NueHealth today announced a strategic leadership transition and executive promotions, reinforcing the organization’s continued focus on physician-led specialty care, operational excellence, and value-based healthcare innovation.Following the planned retirement of Michael Sheerin on June 30, 2026, Daniel R. Tasset , founder of the organization and current Executive Chairman, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of NueHealth. Tasset founded the company in 1997 with a vision of building physician-centered healthcare organizations capable of delivering higher-quality care at a lower cost. After serving as CEO and helping guide NueHealth through a period of growth and transformation, Sheerin will transition to the organization’s Board of Advisors, where he will continue providing strategic guidance and industry expertise.Additionally, the company announced the following enterprise leadership promotions:• Whitney Courser has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.• CJ Kadel has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.The leadership changes reflect the organization's continued focus on scaling physician-led specialty care platforms, expanding into new markets, strengthening operational integration, and advancing provider risk-based payment models that position physicians to compete more effectively in an increasingly accountable healthcare environment.Under Sheerin’s leadership, NueHealth further advanced its physician-led specialty care platform while expanding value-based care initiatives and strengthening operational integration across the organization. Prior to joining NueHealth, Sheerin served as Senior Vice President at Rothman Orthopaedics and spent more than 15 years with the University of Pennsylvania Health System overseeing hospital operations, physician practice management, and service line growth.“Michael has been an exceptional leader, partner, and steward of the NueHealth organization,” said Tasset. “His experience across both physician-led organizations and major health systems brought tremendous perspective during an important period of growth and evolution. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and service, and we are fortunate to continue benefiting from his expertise and guidance through his ongoing involvement on our Board of Advisors.”Since joining NueHealth in 2003, Courser has held leadership roles spanning finance, operations, business development, and executive management. She has helped lead the development of numerous ambulatory surgery center partnerships, specialty hospital ventures, and healthcare real estate initiatives and will continue overseeing enterprise operations and strategic growth initiatives in her expanded role.“What has always made NueHealth unique is our ability to translate vision into execution,” said Courser. “Over the years, we’ve built a culture that empowers physicians, embraces innovation, and remains relentlessly focused on delivering exceptional patient experiences. As COO, I’m excited to help lead the next chapter of growth by strengthening operational performance, supporting our teams in the field, and ensuring we continue to execute at the highest level across every market we serve.”Prior to joining NueHealth, Kadel held finance leadership roles at C2FO and PwC, where he developed expertise in financial operations, capital strategy, and complex reporting environments. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead enterprise financial strategy and capital planning, helping support the continued growth and long-term success of NueHealth.“Healthcare is undergoing significant transformation, creating opportunities for organizations that can effectively align strategy, capital, and execution,” said Kadel. “NueHealth has established a differentiated platform and a strong foundation for future growth. I look forward to helping steward the company’s financial strategy, supporting disciplined investment decisions, and ensuring we have the resources and infrastructure needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value.”NueHealth also announced the appointment of Lisa Dutterer as Senior Vice President, further strengthening the organization’s leadership team and supporting continued growth throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.Based in Pennsylvania, Dutterer brings extensive experience leading healthcare operations, physician partnerships, and strategic growth initiatives across hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and integrated healthcare organizations. Her appointment further strengthens NueHealth’s longstanding presence throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where the company maintains significant physician and health system partnerships, including collaborations with Rothman Orthopaedics and other leading healthcare organizations.“The strength of any healthcare organization ultimately comes down to the quality of its partnerships,” said Dutterer. “NueHealth has built an outstanding network of physicians, health systems, and community stakeholders across the Mid-Atlantic region. I’m excited to build upon that foundation, support our partners' strategic objectives, and help drive the next phase of growth for both the region and the organization.”Tasset said the leadership alignment reflects a broader strategic effort to further integrate the organization’s investment, operational, and care delivery platforms as NueHealth continues expanding nationally and advancing new models of specialty care delivery.“When I founded this business, the vision was to build a more physician-centered healthcare system capable of delivering higher-quality care at a lower cost,” said Tasset. “That mission remains just as important today. As healthcare continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity to deepen physician partnerships, expand capabilities associated with providers taking substantial downside risk, and accelerate growth in markets across the country. This leadership team positions us to do exactly that.”ABOUT NUEHEALTHNueHealth is a leading provider of integrated ambulatory surgical care solutions, specializing in the development, management, and performance of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and the advancement of value-based care. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, NueHealth partners with physicians, health systems, and payors to align clinical performance with financial accountability through disciplined operating standards and proprietary technology, creating a foundation for consistent execution across diverse markets and partnership structures. NueHealth’s decades of experience in ASC operations and provider quality and risk management further enable stakeholders to navigate increasingly accountable reimbursement environments while driving measurable improvements in efficiency, clinical outcomes, and economic results. Visit www.nuehealth.com to learn more.

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