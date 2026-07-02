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Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Small Business Bank and announces termination enforcement actions with BNP Paribas S.A., BNP Paribas USA, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Community Bankshares, Inc.

July 02, 2026

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Small Business Bank and announces termination enforcement actions with BNP Paribas S.A., BNP Paribas USA, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Community Bankshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas
PCA Directive dated June 29, 2026

The Federal Reserve Board also announced the termination of the following enforcement actions listed below:

BNP Paribas S.A., Paris, France, BNP Paribas USA, Inc., New York, New York, and BNP Paribas Securities Corp., New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated July 17, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated June 25, 2026

Community Bankshares, Inc., LaGrange, Georgia
Cease and Desist Order dated April 14, 2026 (PDF)
Terminated June 25, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Small Business Bank and announces termination enforcement actions with BNP Paribas S.A., BNP Paribas USA, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Community Bankshares, Inc.

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