Reputation Resolutions Encodes 13 Years of ORM Expertise into RemoveNews.ai, the First AI Tool for News Article Removal

Decade-Plus of Case Outcomes, Negotiation Data, and Platform-Specific Removal Logic Powers a Tool Unlike Anything Previously Available

Removenews.ai knows the specific conditions under which a direct editorial request succeeds, the exact circumstances where de-indexing is possible, and the arguments that move the needle.” — Anthony Will, CEO of Reputation Resolutions

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reputation Resolutions, one of the country's most established online reputation management firms, today detailed the development story behind RemoveNews.ai, the AI-powered news article removal platform the company launched to bring enterprise-level ORM capabilities to a broader audience for the first time.

The announcement comes as online reputation challenges have reached an unprecedented scale. Demand for professional assistance with removing negative news articles from the internet has grown sharply, driven by three converging forces: the permanence of online content, the expanding reach of AI search engines that resurface old coverage, and increasing public awareness of the long-term career and business consequences of negative press.

From Enterprise Retainers to Accessible AI

Reputation Resolutions was founded in 2013 with a focus on high-stakes online reputation work for executives, businesses, and individuals navigating serious news coverage challenges. Over the following decade, the firm developed a deep body of institutional knowledge: which publisher outreach frameworks produce results, which RTBF arguments succeed at the EU regulatory level, how Google's de-indexing criteria have evolved over time, and how AI search engines now process and surface content differently from traditional search.

Until recently, that expertise was available only to clients engaged in direct retainer relationships with the firm, a model that, while effective, placed professional news removal out of reach for the majority of individuals and small businesses who needed it.

RemoveNews.ai changes that. The platform is, in its developers' words, not simply a software tool; it is the institutionalized knowledge of 13 years of case work, translated into an AI system that can guide users through the removal process with the same logic a seasoned ORM professional would apply.

"What we built with RemoveNews.ai wasn't a chatbot that knows a few things about reputation management," said Anthony Will, CEO of Reputation Resolutions. "It's a system that knows what we know: the specific conditions under which a direct editorial request succeeds, the exact circumstances where de-indexing is possible, the arguments that move the needle with publishers and those that don't. That knowledge was never available at scale before."

The Institutional Advantage

The distinction matters because news article removal is not a process that benefits from generic advice. The factors that determine whether a removal request succeeds include publication-specific editorial policies, the specific framing and grounds used in the removal argument, timing, the nature of the content in question, and the legal or regulatory context applicable to the individual's situation. Generic guidance — the kind available through blog posts and online resources — leaves users without the nuanced, situational intelligence they need.

Reputation Resolutions' institutional archive includes outcomes from thousands of news removal engagements across publications ranging from hyperlocal news outlets to major national and international media organizations. That outcome data is what separates RemoveNews.ai from any platform that could theoretically be built from publicly available information alone.

The AI Search Dimension

Among the developments that accelerated the decision to build RemoveNews.ai was the dramatic expansion of AI search engines as a reputation threat vector. When ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews generates a response to a query about a person or organization, that response is often shaped by the same content that ranks in traditional search — including years-old news articles that the subject has been unable to remove.

"AI search has fundamentally changed the stakes," Will said. "An article that used to surface as a blue link on page two of Google results is now being read aloud in AI-generated summaries that appear before a user even sees traditional search results. Our clients were experiencing this as a new layer of reputation damage, and the industry had no systematic response to it. We built RemoveNews.ai to address that gap explicitly."

Enterprise Heritage, Accessible Pricing

RemoveNews.ai is available now at https://removenews.ai/, with a workflow designed to be navigated by individuals and businesses without specialized legal or ORM expertise. The platform handles the strategic analysis and documentation preparation; users provide the case details and are guided through each step.

For organizations requiring full-service engagement with the Reputation Resolutions team, enterprise relationships remain available directly through reputationresolutions.com.

About Reputation Resolutions

Reputation Resolutions is a Los Angeles-based online reputation management firm founded in 2013. The company provides news article removal, Google search suppression, AI search reputation management, and online reputation strategy services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

About RemoveNews.ai

RemoveNews.ai is an AI-native news article removal platform developed by Reputation Resolutions. The platform provides guided removal pathways across editorial outreach, Google de-indexing, GDPR/RTBF compliance, and AI search engine suppression.

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