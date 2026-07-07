Summer Surge in Unattended Deaths Puts Spotlight on Trauma Scene Remediation Industry

Aftermath Services invites Florida media to explore the human story behind trauma scene remediation — the profession no one knows about until they need it.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s summers are among the most intense in the nation — and for the professionals at Aftermath Services, they are also among the most demanding. Research consistently shows that unattended deaths and heat-related accidental fatalities rise significantly during summer months, a trend that is particularly pronounced in Florida, where a large senior population, extreme heat, and geographic isolation create conditions that make these tragedies more common and more urgent. Aftermath Services is now inviting Florida media to explore the human stories behind the profession that responds when they occur.Unattended deaths — in which a person passes away and is not discovered for an extended period — increase in summer in part because heat dramatically accelerates decomposition, intensifying the circumstances that families and property owners must navigate. Florida, with one of the largest concentrations of seniors living alone in the United States, sees this pattern acutely. When a wellness check becomes a 911 call, the response that follows often includes Aftermath’s technicians.Aftermath Services provides professional biohazard remediation, crime scene cleanup, and unattended death services to families, property owners, law enforcement agencies, and funeral professionals throughout Florida — from the Panhandle to Miami-Dade. The company’s technicians are trained to respond not only with technical expertise, but with the discretion and sensitivity that crisis situations demand.“Death happens every moment of every day, however, when it happens from trauma and tragedy, it can leave an indelible mark on those left behind. The men and women of Aftermath dedicate their lives to walking into some of the most difficult scenes and work tirelessly to responsibly, safely, and ethically clean and remove biohazards. This work is hard and it’s certainly not for everyone, but our team arrives with deep training and with the care and compassion that is almost always needed. I couldn’t be more proud of the work we do.” — Steve Ford, CEO, Aftermath Services“Unattended deaths are among the most emotionally devastating situations a family can face,” said Mary Guccione, Marketing Manager at Aftermath Services. “In Florida, where many residents live alone or far from family, and where summer heat intensifies every aspect of these situations, the need for professional, compassionate response is significant — and largely invisible to the public until the moment it’s needed.”Beyond unattended deaths, Aftermath’s Florida teams respond to a broad range of traumatic circumstances: violent crime scenes, accidents, and situations in which law enforcement or property managers require certified biohazard remediation before a space can be safely occupied again. In each case, the company’s work represents the first step toward recovery for the individuals and families involved.Aftermath says its decision to proactively engage Florida media during the summer months reflects a larger mission: to ensure that families in crisis know their options, and to recognize the technicians who perform this work as the essential community professionals they are.Journalists, documentary producers, and media professionals throughout Florida interested in interviewing Aftermath team members or exploring a feature story are encouraged to contact Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com.About Aftermath ServicesAftermath Services is a national, professional biohazard remediation company specializing in trauma scene cleanup, crime scene remediation, and unattended death services. With locations across the United States, Aftermath’s trained technicians serve families, property owners, law enforcement agencies, and funeral professionals with compassion, discretion, and technical expertise. For more information or to request a media interview, contact Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com or visit www.aftermath.com # # #

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