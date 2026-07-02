56 Youth Graduate High School at Juvenile Justice Facilities

Overcoming setbacks, obstacles and adversity, 56 youth in Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention facilities graduated from high school in June, earning their diploma or high school equivalency.

“I want to offer my sincere congratulations to these graduates for achieving this tremendous milestone,” said DJJDP Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “For many of these youth, a high school education may have once seemed far out of reach. But by their own efforts, and with the guidance of our dedicated teachers and staff, these young people have taken an important step toward a brighter future.”

Throughout June, DJJDP held graduation ceremonies at eight facilities across the state, with 19 graduates at Cabarrus Development Center/Juvenile Detention Center in Concord; 10 at Rockingham YDC in Reidsville; nine at Chatham YDC in Siler City; six at Lenoir YDC in Kinston; five at Richmond-Jenkins JDC in Hoffman; three at Perquimans JDC in Hertford; three at C.A. Dillon JDC in Butner; and one at Wake JDC in Raleigh.

“This is a great moment for these kids,” said DJJDP Director of Education Services Casey Corey. “A lot of them face trauma and a lot of hard circumstances, but education has afforded them an opportunity to have a level foundation for whatever comes next for them.”

For the young people who graduated this month, surrounded by family and loved ones, the occasions were a reminder that one’s past circumstances need not define their future. For L, a student at Richmond-Jenkins JDC, that future includes a career in the medical field. Even before graduation, she had already started online college courses while in the facility.

“When I first came here, I knew what I wanted to do and that I needed to graduate. I was very determined to get my education,” L said. “School was harder for me. Since I’ve been here, I’ve been working on my anger. Being in public school and trying to stay out of trouble was really a hard task for me. I ended up stopping going to school, I did what I did, and I got locked up. Here, I get more of the one-on-one help that I need.”

Alternative Environment Fosters Success

When youth are admitted to a juvenile detention center or are committed to a youth development center post-adjudication, they bring a wide range of educational experiences. While some have done well in a traditional school environment, others have struggled.

Student data indicates that when most youth enter Juvenile Justice classrooms their test scores tend to be significantly below grade level. Some have faced disruptions to their education, either because of life circumstances beyond their control, or due to suspensions or expulsions. While attending school in JDCs and YDCs, these students often demonstrate significant academic gains.

“When our students come to us, they come to us with strengths,” said James Futrell, DJJDP Director of Accountability. “In an alternative setting, such as our spaces here in Juvenile Justice, students are going to have more one-on-one attention and various supports to help them emotionally and make sure they’re doing well overall by addressing the whole child.”

Teachers Make a Difference

To meet the educational needs of youth in its custody, DJJDP operates its own local education agency (LEA), subject to the same state and federal mandates as a traditional school system. While youth development centers employ a full staff of teachers, guidance counselors, media coordinators and administrators, juvenile detention centers employ smaller numbers of teachers, who teach a full range of classes to students.

“We’re here to help people,” Corey said. “Our staff are committed to making sure that kids have the opportunities that they would have in their local community. Our job is to make sure that when kids return to the community, they don’t recidivate and come back to us. Our staff do outstanding work, our leadership gives us the resources we need to be successful, and DJJDP is just a great place to work.”

For teachers interested in a career move, working in a DJJDP classroom offers several perks. On average, class sizes are much smaller than traditional settings, with fewer than 12 students in a class. The school year is 185 days, with a summer session of 40 days. Teachers are employed 12 months per year and pay is aligned to the state teacher salary schedule, plus a six-percent supplement, which may be greater in some locations. Most importantly, DJJDP teachers make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of young people who need it the most.

“It makes me proud seeing these kids go from not believing in themselves to having a diploma in their hands and believing that they can do anything they set their minds to,” said Laurice Evans, lead teacher at Richmond Learning Academy. “For some of them, this is their first achievement. I’ve had kids who say, ‘If I had a teacher like you in high school, maybe I wouldn’t be here.’ That means a lot to me.”

Learn more about DJJDP careers at www.ncdps.gov/jjdpcareers.

Note: Additional DJJDP students qualified for graduation following the recording of the video accompanying this article.