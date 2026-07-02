MoDOT to close Interstate 70 lanes at I-70/I-64/U.S. 61 interchange overnights starting July 8

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will close eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 at the I-70/I-64/U.S. 61 interchange overnights starting Wednesday, July 8. All work is weather permitting.

All eastbound I-70 lanes will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from July 8-10 and then on July 13. Detours will be in place for eastbound I-70 and southbound U.S. Route 61:

Eastbound I-70 traffic will be reduced to one lane and detour to eastbound I-64 exit ramp (exit number 210A) and then detour using the eastbound I-70 left exit ramp to access eastbound I-70.

Southbound Route 61 traffic will be reduced to one lane and detour to westbound I-70 and use the Route Z interchange (exit 209) to turn around to head eastbound on I-70 or eastbound on I-64.

Eastbound I-70 traffic exiting to northbound Route 61 will take the eastbound I-64 exit ramp (exit 210A), detour to eastbound I-70 using the I-70 left exit ramp, turn around at the Route A interchange (exit number 211), and exit to northbound Route 61 (exit 210B).

Westbound I-70 traffic exiting to eastbound I-64 will detour and use the Route Z interchange (exit 209) to turn around to head eastbound on I-70 and exit to eastbound I-64 (exit 210A).

All westbound I-70 lanes will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting July 14-17. Detours will be in place for westbound I-70 and southbound U.S. Route 61:

Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane and detour to northbound Route 61, (exit number 210B), turn around at East Pittman Avenue, and use the westbound

I-70 ramp to access westbound I-70.

Westbound I-70 traffic exiting to eastbound I-64 will detour exiting to northbound Route 61, (exit number 210B), turn around at East Pitman Avenue, and use the eastbound I-64 ramp from Luetkenhaus Boulevard.

Crews will be rehabilitating the existing bridge on westbound I-64 at the I-70/I-64/ U.S. 61 interchange. This work includes removing and replacing the bridge deck, plus improvements to other components of the bridge. Additional closures will occur in August and September 2026.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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