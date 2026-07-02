Fighting to Lower Costs and Expand Opportunity for Michigan Families

E-Newsletter | July 2, 2026 | Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips

Dear Neighbor,

I enjoy our community meetings, coffee hours, and front porch conversations. As a public interest lawyer and community advocate with 25+ years of experience fighting for people, I believe the best policies are made with community members. I value time together to hear your wants, needs, stories, and experiences.

One thing is loud and clear from our communities: rising costs are a huge burden for all of us. Families need affordable childcare, affordable housing, relief from high water and utility bills, and protection from unfair fees that make it harder to make ends meet.

I’ve been taking action and will continue to fight for laws that make life more affordable for all of us in House District 7. Here are a few important changes I’m fighting for.