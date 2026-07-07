Mission Cultivate launches Raise to bring AI-powered non-dilutive capital intelligence solution to market

A new AI capital intelligence platform makes funding research, positioning and proposals that used to require a full BD team accessible to teams of any size.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Cultivate today officially launched Raise, an AI-powered capital intelligence platform that helps small and growing organizations find and win non-dilutive funding across federal, state and private sources.

Raise tracks more than 50,000 active funding opportunities at any given time, spanning grants, tax credits, agency-specific contracts, accelerators, development funds and other non-dilutive capital. The platform matches an organization's capabilities to the right opportunities, sharpens its competitive positioning, and uses AI to guide proposal development from first draft to final submission.

The problem Raise was built to solve is the one its founders lived for years.

"The opportunities are out there. I’ve been finding them for 20 years," said Mollie Jahner, founder and product lead for Raise. "The teams who win are the ones with the business development staff, the relationships, and the time to do the research. The teams who lose, even when their technology is better, are the ones who don't. Non-dilutive funding isn't scarce. It's scattered. Raise is the tool I wished I had when I was doing this work the hard way."

The team estimates that more than $200 billion in non-dilutive capital is available to organizations at any given time. Before Raise, the ability to find and act on that capital quickly was largely reserved for large organizations with dedicated business development teams.

Raise is intentionally different from legacy grant writing tools that focus narrowly on matching opportunities to applicants and helping draft proposals. The platform is built as a full capital strategy workflow. It understands what an organization actually does. It identifies the opportunities the organization can credibly win, not just the ones the organization technically qualifies for. It surfaces the competitive landscape. It guides positioning. And it supports proposal development from concept to submission.

"AI is no longer a novelty. It's a utility, and it should be priced as such," said Robert Fehlen, founder and managing principal at Mission Cultivate. "The novelty premium on AI tools has expired. We built Raise to do real work for real teams, at a price point that makes sense for the mission and the organizations actually pursuing it."

The entry tier of Raise starts at $350 per month, with a discounted annual plan and an unlimited project and proposal tier available for teams with larger contracting pipelines. The pricing structure is intentionally accessible to early-stage companies, small business federal contractors and research labs whose budgets do not accommodate the six-figure annual contracts typical of legacy federal market intelligence platforms.

Raise is the newest addition to the Mission Cultivate ecosystem, which connects government and industry through a suite of tools designed to help teams find the right people, secure the right funding and deliver the right capabilities.

Learn more and get started with Raise at www.theraiseapp.com.

About Raise

Raise is an AI-powered capital intelligence platform that helps organizations find and secure non-dilutive funding. Built for startups, defense and aerospace companies, manufacturers, deep tech firms, universities, research labs, consultants and enterprise teams, Raise turns thousands of federal, state and private funding opportunities into a clear workflow for matching, positioning, proposal development and funding pipeline management.

About Mission Cultivate

Mission Cultivate connects government and industry through tools and content designed to enable solutions development across the industrial base. The company operates Raise (capital intelligence) in conjunction with its flagship platform that creates a discreet networking space for the defense, dual-use and small business federal contracting ecosystem.

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