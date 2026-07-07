Summer Surge in Unattended Deaths Puts Spotlight on Trauma Scene Remediation Industry

Aftermath Services invites NWArk media to explore the human story behind trauma scene remediation — the profession no one knows about until they need it.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professionals Who Show Up After the Cameras LeaveAs Unattended and Accidental Deaths Rise During Summer Months, Aftermath ServicesInvites Northwest Arkansas Media to Explore the Human Story Behind Trauma Scene RemediationSummer in the South brings more than heat — it brings a documented rise in unattended deaths and heat-related accidental fatalities that places quiet but significant demand on a profession most people have never heard of. Aftermath Services, a national trauma scene remediation company serving Northwest Arkansas, is inviting local media to explore the human stories behind this work as the region heads into the peak of summer.Public health data consistently shows that unattended deaths — cases in which a person is not discovered for an extended period after passing — increase during summer months, when heat accelerates the timeline and wellness checks become more urgent. For families, property owners, and the law enforcement officers who first arrive on scene, the path forward requires professional biohazard remediation — a service that Aftermath’s technicians provide with technical precision and deep compassion.Aftermath Services operates across communities in Northwest Arkansas including Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, and Rogers, partnering with law enforcement agencies, funeral professionals, property managers, and victim advocates to serve families at their most vulnerable moments.“Death happens every moment of every day, however, when it happens from trauma and tragedy, it can leave an indelible mark on those left behind. The men and women of Aftermath dedicate their lives to walking into some of the most difficult scenes and work tirelessly to responsibly, safely, and ethically clean and remove biohazards. This work is hard and it’s certainly not for everyone, but our team arrives with deep training and with the care and compassion that is almost always needed. I couldn’t be more proud of the work we do.” — Steve Ford, CEO, Aftermath Services“Most people have never heard of trauma scene remediation until the day they need it,” said Mary Guccione, Marketing Manager at Aftermath Services. “Every summer, the number of families who find themselves in that position grows. Our technicians show up when a family is facing the unthinkable — after a violent death, an unattended passing, or a tragedy behind a closed door. They do the work that allows healing to begin.”Northwest Arkansas has seen significant population growth in recent years, driven by corporate relocations, a thriving arts and outdoor recreation economy, and an influx of new residents from across the country. With that growth comes the full range of human experience — including the difficult and unexpected circumstances that Aftermath’s teams are trained to address, which increase in frequency as summer temperatures rise.The company says its media outreach is driven by a belief that public awareness of these services reduces the isolation families feel when tragedy strikes — and that the technicians performing this work represent a compelling and largely untold story in American professional life.Media professionals in Northwest Arkansas interested in an interview or in-depth feature access are invited to contact Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com.About Aftermath ServicesAftermath Services is a national, professional biohazard remediation company specializing in trauma scene cleanup, crime scene remediation, and unattended death services. With locations across the United States, Aftermath’s trained technicians serve families, property owners, law enforcement agencies, and funeral professionals with compassion, discretion, and technical expertise. For more information or to request a media interview, contact Mary Guccione at mguccione@aftermath.com or visit www.aftermath.com # # #

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