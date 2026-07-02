Flames, Flavor, New Web-Store, Cocktails & Culinary AI: George Lovato Jr. Fires Up Season Three of Chasing The Flames

New Web-Store, Culinary AI: George Lovato Jr. Fires Up Season Three of Chasing The Flames

“We have a tiger by the tail,” Lovato said. “Chef-iT performs incredibly well, and the content is unparalleled.” — George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The On-Call Outdoor Chef announces Season Three filming begins September 1, 2026, following the August launch of his groundbreaking culinary AI avatar, Chef-iT

The fire is getting hotter.

George Lovato Jr., widely known as The On-Call Outdoor Chef and star of the hit outdoor cooking series Chasing The Flames, announced today that the show will officially begin shooting Season Three on September 1, 2026.

The announcement comes during a major moment for Lovato, who is also preparing to launch Chef-iT, his first-to-market culinary AI avatar, on August 1, 2026.

“We have a lot happening all at once,” said Lovato. “Chef-iT launches August 1, and then we start shooting Season Three of Chasing The Flames on September 1. It is an exciting time, and we are just getting started.”

Chasing The Flames has built a loyal and growing audience across streaming platforms including Fawsome, iFoodTV, Binge, Stash, and Relay, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and ChasingTheFlames.com. With millions of views and a fanbase hungry for bold outdoor cooking, the series has become a destination for fire-cooked flavor, big personalities, and unforgettable dishes.

Season Three promises to raise the heat with new guests, returning fan favorites, unexpected surprises, and one major new ingredient: cocktails.

“Season Three will be our best yet,” Lovato said. “We are adding fun surprises for the fans, bringing in new guests, welcoming back some familiar faces, and introducing cocktails in a big way. The cocktails will complement the dishes beautifully, and I think viewers are going to love it.”

Alongside the new season, Lovato is preparing for the launch of Chef-iT, a culinary AI avatar designed to help both professional chefs and home cooks save time, spark creativity, and cook with confidence through simple, real-time conversation. On top of all that’s happening, chasingtheflames.com opened its new webstore with a ton of WOW GOOOOOD products.

“We have a tiger by the tail,” Lovato said. “Chef-iT performs incredibly well, and the content is unparalleled. Professional chefs are going to love it because it saves time. Home cooks are going to thrive with it because they can simply have a conversation and get real culinary help.”

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