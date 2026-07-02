B&L Properties Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Exceptional Student Housing Across Pennsylvania

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B&L Properties proudly celebrates 20 years of providing high-quality off-campus student housing throughout Pennsylvania.

B&L Properties continues to invest in its properties, embrace new technologies, and enhance the resident experience while remaining true to the values that have guided its success for 20 years.” — Luke Martin

BLOOMSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&L Properties proudly celebrates 20 years of providing high-quality off-campus student housing throughout Pennsylvania. What began in 2006 as a commitment to offering safe, comfortable, and professionally managed housing has grown into one of the Commonwealth's trusted student housing providers, serving students in Bloomsburg, Indiana, and Bethlehem.For two decades, B&L Properties has focused on creating communities where students can thrive academically and personally. Today, the company offers a diverse portfolio of modern apartments and student homes located near major Pennsylvania universities, earning a reputation for exceptional customer service, responsive maintenance, and well-maintained properties."Our 20-year anniversary is a reflection of the relationships we've built with our residents, their families, our university communities, and our dedicated team," said Luke Martin, Managing Partner of B&L Properties. "We're incredibly grateful for the trust students have placed in us over the years, and we're excited to continue investing in quality housing and outstanding service for the next generation."B&L Properties serves students in several of Pennsylvania's premier college communities, including:• Bloomsburg – Offering professionally managed apartments and homes within walking distance of Bloomsburg University, designed to provide students with a comfortable and convenient off-campus living experience.• Indiana – Through its IUP Off Campus Housing division, B&L Properties provides renovated apartments and houses near Indiana University of Pennsylvania, featuring modern amenities, high-speed internet, and convenient downtown locations.• Bethlehem – Expanding its commitment to student housing into the Lehigh Valley, B&L Properties offers housing options that serve students attending colleges and universities throughout the Bethlehem area.Throughout its history, B&L Properties has remained committed to continual property improvements, responsive maintenance, and creating welcoming living environments that help students feel at home during their college years. The company's long-term approach to property ownership and management has enabled it to build lasting relationships within each community it serves.As the company enters its third decade, B&L Properties continues to invest in its properties, embrace new technologies, and enhance the resident experience while remaining true to the values that have guided its success for the past 20 years.About B&L PropertiesFounded in 2006, B&L Properties is a Pennsylvania-based owner and manager of off-campus student housing. The company provides professionally managed apartments and student homes in Bloomsburg, Indiana, and Bethlehem, offering convenient locations, modern amenities, responsive maintenance, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. For 20 years, B&L Properties has helped thousands of students find quality housing where they can live, learn, and succeed.For more information, visit:• Bloomsburg Student Housing: https://bloomsburgstudenthousing.com • IUP Off Campus Housing: https://iupoffcampus.com • B&L Properties: https://blpropertiesllc.com

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