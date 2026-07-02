Attorney Jeffery M. Leving to Host Special Fourth of July Radio Broadcast on Dads’ Rights Legal Hour

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized fathers’ rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving will host a special Independence Day broadcast on the Dads’ Rights Legal Hour on Saturday, July 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CDT on Power 92.3 FM. The broadcast will also be available for download on the Dads’ Rights Legal Hour Spotify page at dadsrights.com.This year’s Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, offering a meaningful moment to reflect on freedom, justice, and family. The special radio broadcast will focus on fatherhood, parental rights, and the role of strong father-child relationships in helping children thrive.During the program, Attorney Leving will discuss a happy father-child reunification during divorce. The reunification will highlight a recurring issue in family law: the need to safeguard a child’s stability and a father’s right to remain in his child’s life.The broadcast will also explore broader legal principles affecting custody and relocation disputes, including the need for proper agreements and court approval before a child is moved across state lines or out of the country. The discussion will emphasize due process, family stability, and the best interests of children.“Independence Day is a reminder that liberty and fairness matter in every area of life, including the family,” said Attorney Jeffery M. Leving. “Fathers are parents too, and the bond between a child and a loving parent deserves recognition and protection.”The special holiday program will offer listeners a thoughtful Independence Day reflection on justice, fatherhood, and family unity. It will also provide an opportunity to hear Leving discuss the issues affecting many parents seeking to remain in their children’s lives.About Attorney Jeffery M. LevingMatrimonial Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers everywhere.To learn more about Leving law and fatherhood, visit @dadsright on X and Instagram.

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