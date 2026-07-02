MLife Music Group Accelerates Mathias Pace’s Global Rise With Ibiza, St. Tropez and 'Slow Fire' Featuring Jasmin Walia

Mathias Zenith Slow Fire Slow Fire Cover

With major performances and a high-profile collaboration, Pace continues building momentum across Europe’s most influential music markets.

Mathias is an artist with a truly global vision. This summer marks an important step in his journey, and we believe his biggest moments are still ahead.” — Mike Jean, Founder & CEO, MLife Music Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In electronic music, there are moments that signal an artist’s arrival.For Mathias Pace, this summer may be one of them. MLife Music Group has announced a series of major international milestones for the rising French artist, including his first-ever performance opening for globally acclaimed DJ and producer Francis Mercier at Hï Ibiza on July 6, followed by an appearance at Casa Amor St. Tropez on July 12 and the upcoming release of his new single, “Slow Fire,” featuring international recording artist Jasmin Walia.The announcement marks a significant step forward for an artist who has spent the past several years quietly building momentum across the international electronic music scene.While many emerging artists chase trends, Pace has focused on developing a distinctive musical identity—one rooted in melodic house, Afro-inspired rhythms, and global electronic influences. The result is a sound that feels equally at home in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and beyond.His upcoming appearance at Hï Ibiza carries particular significance.Widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential electronic music venues, Hï Ibiza has become a proving ground for the industry’s biggest names. Opening for Francis Mercier, one of the leading forces behind the global Afro-house movement, places Pace in front of an audience that includes tastemakers, industry executives, artists, and dedicated music fans from around the world.Adding to the occasion, Pace will also perform a special back-to-back set with DJ Madmix, creating a unique collaboration that highlights the growing influence of internationally inspired electronic music.Just days later, Pace will continue his summer run at Casa Amor St. Tropez, one of the French Riviera’s most iconic destinations, further expanding his presence in some of the world’s most sought-after nightlife markets.The performances arrive as anticipation continues to build around “Slow Fire,” a new collaboration with Jasmin Walia, whose international success and multicultural appeal have made her one of the most recognizable crossover artists in contemporary music.For Pace, the collaboration represents another step toward realizing a vision that has always extended beyond borders.“Mathias represents the future of global electronic music,” said Mike Jean, Founder and CEO of MLife Music Group. “He understands how to connect cultures, sounds, and audiences in a way that feels natural and authentic. Opening for Francis Mercier at Hï Ibiza, performing at Casa Amor St. Tropez, and releasing ‘Slow Fire’ with Jasmin Walia are major milestones, but they are only the beginning. We are building something truly international, and the momentum continues to grow.”That momentum has become increasingly difficult to ignore.As electronic music evolves into one of the world’s most globally connected genres, artists capable of bridging cultures and audiences are becoming increasingly valuable. Pace has emerged as one of a select group of young artists successfully navigating that space, combining international influences with a clear artistic identity.Industry observers have taken notice.The combination of high-profile performances, strategic collaborations, and a rapidly expanding international audience has positioned Pace among a new generation of electronic artists whose careers are being built on global relevance rather than regional success.With additional releases, collaborations, and international appearances scheduled throughout 2026, MLife Music Group believes the coming months will further establish Pace as one of the most exciting emerging names in electronic music.For now, the focus remains on a summer that could prove transformational.From Ibiza to St. Tropez and beyond, Mathias Pace is entering the biggest season of his career—and the story is only beginning.

Mathias Pace & Francis Mercier at Industry City “Slow Fire”

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