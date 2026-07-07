Ohio State University Research Highlights Linshom Medical Respiratory Sensor Data at the 2026 Anesthesiology Meeting

Linshom Medical detected 132 (83.3%) of RDEs, outperforming standard of care, which detected only 59 (44.7%).” — Richard Urman, MD, MBA

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research data from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has been selected as one of twenty-four oral abstract presentations from a field of 1,473 submissions for presentation at the annual Anesthesiology meeting. Data on the Linshom Medical respiratory sensor will be presented in the “Best Abstracts” session on October 19, 2026 in San Diego, CA.The NIH funded clinical study, “Advance Prediction of Respiratory Depression Events Using a Prospective Observational Study of a Continuous Predictive Respiratory Monitor”, proved the Linshom Medical sensor’s ability to detect respiratory depression episodes (RDEs) eleven minutes sooner than current standard of care.Richard Urman, MD, MBA, Principal Investigator and the Jay J. Jacoby Endowed Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will present the data. “Linshom Medical detected 132 (83.3%) of RDEs, outperforming standard of care, which detected only 59 (44.7%),” commented Dr. Urman. “This early detection window may help the clinical care team to intervene sooner vs. later when patients experience respiratory decline and are in trouble.”“This data presentation is the culmination of 4 years and 2 years of work for Linshom Medical and Ohio State respectively”, said Richard Hughen, CEO of Linshom Medical. “We really tested the value of the Linshom device in this study with use in the post anesthesia care unit (PACU) where every patient has continuous pulse oximetry monitoring and a dedicated nurse observing them. Despite this intense level of care, our sensor identified RDE’s much better than standard of care. RDE’s are not short sleep apnea events; they are patients who stop breathing for 30 seconds and longer”.Linshom Medical is extending this study into a full interventional clinical trial at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in 2026 with further funding from NIH.About Linshom Medical, Inc.Linshom Medical is first to deliver an AI enabled, wearable, FDA cleared, operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside providing early warning of respiratory problems. The patented device provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rVt) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomMedical.com About ANESTHESIOLOGY annual meetingThe American Society of Anesthesiologists' (ASA) ANESTHESIOLOGY Annual Meeting is the largest and most influential anesthesia event in the world. It unites thousands of global clinicians, scientists, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations, learn from experts, and advance patient care and safety. The ASA ANESTHESIOLOGY 2026 Annual Meeting will be held in San Diego, California at the San Diego Convention Center from October 16–20, 2026.Note: Research reported here was supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute under award numbers: 1R44HL164222-01 and 4R44HL164222-02. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health

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