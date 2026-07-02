SBA Relief Still Available to Oregon Businesses, Nonprofits, and Residents Affected by Adverse Weather Conditions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding eligible businesses, nonprofits, and residents in Oregon of the Aug. 3 deadline to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans to offset physical damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides occurring Dec. 15 – 21, 2025.

The declaration includes the Oregon counties of Clackamas, Lane, and Lincoln.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their verified physical damage, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include insulating pipes, walls and attics, weather stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows to help protect property and occupants from future disasters.

“Through a rural declaration, SBA provides financial assistance to help rural communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, Associate Administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “We offer disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits affected by the disaster.”

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofit organizations — including faith-based organizations — impacted by financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses, 3.625% for private nonprofits, and 2.875% for homeowners and renters with terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and monthly payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement. The SBA determines eligibility and sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return physical damage applications is Aug. 3. However, after the deadline has passed, there is a 60-day grace period in which SBA will accept applications. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 4, 2027.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.