Army & Air Force Exchange Service Earns 13th U.S. Veteran’s Magazine Top Veteran-Friendly Employer Award

DALLAS – For the 13th time, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine, reaffirming its commitment to those who have served.

The honor, in the Top Government & Law Enforcement Agency category, highlights the Exchange’s ongoing mission to provide meaningful careers for Veterans, transitioning service members and their families.

“The Exchange is honored to serve those who serve through career opportunities for Veterans who strengthen our workforce daily, said Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Their leadership, resilience and mission-focus directly support Warfighters and military communities around the globe.”

That impact is substantial. Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 68,000 Veterans and military spouses and today more than 80% of its U.S. workforce is military connected.

As the Department of War’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers more than just jobs—it delivers careers with competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and the flexibility to move with military families during Permanent Change of Station relocations.

Alongside U.S. Veterans Magazine, the Exchange has earned recognition from Military Times, VETS Indexes and Viqtory Media for advancing Veteran employment and fostering an inclusive workforce.

Veterans, military spouses and family members interested in joining the Exchange team can explore opportunities at ApplyMyExchange.com.