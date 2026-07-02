Blood Donor Center announces limited summer hours

By Carl Norman, Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center recruiter

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center will operate on a limited donor schedule this summer while supporting multiple out-of-state blood drives, including Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The donor center will have modified operations July 6–12 and July 29–Aug. 5. Walk-in donors will be welcomed July 13–15 and July 20–22 only. Normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, will resume Aug. 10. "Our team is proud to support the Fort Leonard Wood community and the Army's mission at Cadet Summer Training," said Maj. Juan Guzman, Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center officer in charge. "Even while we're away, we want to provide opportunities for our local donors to give blood. Every donation helps save lives, and we're grateful for the continued support of our community." The Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center collects blood for the Armed Services Blood Program, the blood supplier for the U.S. military. Blood donated at Fort Leonard Wood supports service members, retirees, veterans, and their families around the world. "Not every Army installation has a blood donor center," Guzman said. "Our team regularly travels to support blood collections wherever they're needed. We appreciate everyone's patience during these temporary schedule changes and look forward to welcoming our donors back when we return." Since 1962, the ASBP has provided safe, lifesaving blood products in support of military healthcare worldwide. From local military hospitals to deployed combat operations, the ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products wherever they are needed. To schedule a blood drive or learn more about donating blood, call the Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center at 573.596.6150.