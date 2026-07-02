San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve 714,000 Residents

New site delivers improved user experience, accessible water education, and enhanced transparency for a regional water agency - www.sbvmwd.com

SAN BERNARDINO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, marking a significant step forward in the Agency's commitment to community transparency, education, and engagement. The redesign, developed in partnership with Fruition , reflects the Agency’s mission to provide a reliable, sustainable water supply to its 353-square-mile service area.Established in 1954, San Bernardino Valley serves approximately 714,000 community members across many cities and is one of 29 State Water Contractors authorized to purchase imported water from the State Water Project. The new website reflects that scale — and makes it accessible to everyone.A Better Experience for Every VisitorThe redesigned site was built from the ground up with community members, partners, and stakeholders in mind. Key improvements to the user experience include:- Improved information architecture and intuitive navigation, making it easier for visitors to find what they need quickly — whether that's meeting agendas, project updates, or water quality reports.- Enhanced search functionality that surfaces relevant content faster across the entire site.- Responsive design that works seamlessly across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.Transparency, Education, and Community EngagementThe new site was designed to bring community members closer to the work San Bernardino Valley does every day. Features built specifically to support community education and engagement include:- Improved project pages that clearly communicate the status, partners, and expected impact of active, multi-year initiatives — helping community members and partners stay informed throughout a project's lifecycle.- Reports and files are organized in a clean, easy-to-sort, and filterable table, putting critical documents at community members' fingertips.- An integrated event calendar for board meetings, public hearings, and community events.- Meeting agendas and minutes are prominently featured and easily accessible.- Interactive GIS maps that visually convey the geographic scope of the district's infrastructure and management areas.- A dedicated Sensitive Species section, presented in an engaging format to highlight the district's environmental stewardship.Designed to Reflect a Visionary Water FutureThe visual design of the new site tells the story of water at scale. A homepage featuring drone footage brings the Agency's vast infrastructure to life, while high-quality photography throughout the site conveys the breadth of San Bernardino Valley's operations and natural resources.The design reflects San Bernardino Valley's long-term vision: a diverse, equitable, and resilient water supply, coupled with a healthy watershed for generations to come."This new website is more than a digital update — it's a reflection of who we are and where we're going. We want our community to feel informed, included, and proud of the work being done to secure their water future." — Heather Dyer, CEO/ General Manager"We designed the new San Bernardino Valley website around how community members actually interact with their local government — whether that's quickly pulling up a board meeting agenda on their phone, exploring an interactive map of infrastructure projects, or diving into water quality reports on a desktop. The result is a digital platform that matches the transparency and scale of the Agency's mission to serve over 714,000 people." — Sallie Wright Serene, VP of Delivery at FruitionVisit www.sbvmwd.com to explore the redesigned website and learn more about your water future.About San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water DistrictSince 1954, San Bernardino Valley has served as a regional water agency in southwestern San Bernardino and a small portion of Riverside Counties to a population of approximately 714,000. With a dedicated team of experts and partnerships across the region, San Bernardino Valley is committed to building a resilient and sustainable water future for the community.About FruitionFounded in 2003, Fruition is a woman-owned digital agency. With a team of more than 35 full-time professionals, Fruition specializes in website design & development, user experience optimization, hosting, security, ongoing support & maintenance, technical research, strategy, digital marketing, and AI-powered data & analytics. The agency has built a reputation for delivering innovative digital solutions that drive meaningful results for the Government and Utility sector organizations. For more information about Fruition, visit www.fruition.net

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