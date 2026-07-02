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MDA to Host Free Waste Pesticide Collection Event

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host a free waste pesticide collection event on July 16 in Clay County. Farmers, residents, and businesses can safely dispose of unwanted and unusable pesticides. Participants from all counties are welcome.

The program accepts unwanted and unusable agricultural and consumer pesticides, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides. Items not accepted include crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers.

The event will take place 9–11 a.m. on July 16 at CHS Ag Service, 334 1st St. East, Ulen.

The collection is open to farmers, residents, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other pesticide users. No pre‑registration is required. The site will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible products at no cost. Those wishing to drop off more than 300 pounds are asked to call 612‑214‑6843 in advance.

Since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program began in 1990, the MDA has collected more than 10 million pounds statewide, reducing risks to Minnesota’s land and water.

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Media Contact
Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications
651-420-2637
Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us

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MDA to Host Free Waste Pesticide Collection Event

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