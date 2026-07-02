Raatz: Communities in Senate District 27 receive more than $1 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 27 will receive more than $1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 27, Henry County received $672,432 and Richmond received $332,941.50.

“It is essential to have well-maintained roads and infrastructure in our communities,” Raatz said. “The CCMG is a great resource for local governments to take advantage of to help fund local road improvement projects, and I look forward to the progress that will come from these funds.”

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) represents Senate District 27, which includes

Henry, Union and Wayne counties, and portions of Franklin County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498

Karlee Monday, Deputy Press Secretary

Karlee.Monday@iga.in.gov