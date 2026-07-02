Alting's law banning dangerous Chinese-produced vaping products goes into effect

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) — A bill authored by State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) that bans vaping products manufactured in foreign adversarial nations like China from being sold in Indiana went into effect on July 1.

Senate Enrolled Act 185 protects Hoosiers from consuming dangerous chemicals added to vaping products from nations that want to do Americans harm.

"Many of the vaping products coming to the U.S. from China have chemicals in them that China itself bans, but sends to our country," Alting said. "Recently, federal agencies have sounded the alarm that these products can cause major harm to Americans, which is why I partnered with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to ban these products from being sold in Indiana."

The law received unanimous support in the Indiana General Assembly earlier this year.

"As a state senator, one of my top priorities is to keep Hoosiers safe," Alting said. "This new law not only keeps these dangerous products out of our state, but also keeps Hoosiers' hard-earned money from going overseas to places like China."

Alting encourages residents of Senate District 22 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Alting can be reached by filling out a "Contact Me" form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Alting or by phone at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) represents Senate District 22,

which includes Carroll County and a portion of Tippecanoe County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.