Influential Women Spotlights: Tessa Drinnan, M.S., PE, NCEES: Senior Forensic Consultant and Owner of TD Forensics LLC

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forensic Engineering Expert with 20+ Years of Experience Combines Technical Excellence, Communication Skills, and Philanthropy to Advance Industry StandardsTessa Drinnan, M.S., PE, NCEES, is a Senior Forensic Consultant and Owner of TD Forensics LLC, a firm she has successfully led for over 12 years. With more than 20 years of experience in forensic engineering, she specializes in building failure analysis, structural integrity assessments, construction defect investigations, catastrophe response, and expert witness testimony. She has built a strong professional reputation for combining rigorous technical expertise with exceptional communication skills, enabling her to work effectively with insurers, attorneys, contractors, realtors and homeowners across the United States.Throughout her career, Tessa has distinguished herself as a trusted expert in forensic engineering investigations. Her work supports complex cases involving structural performance, construction-related disputes, and catastrophic events, where precision, clarity, and credibility are essential. By translating highly technical findings into clear and actionable insights, she plays a key role in helping clients and legal teams make informed decisions.Tessa’s academic foundation reflects her commitment to excellence in engineering. She earned a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Colorado. She has obtained Professional Engineering licenses in nine states, keeps a current record with the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES), and continues to pursue ongoing education to remain at the forefront of industry advancements and evolving engineering standards.Before entering engineering, Tessa initially pursued pre-med studies but discovered her true passion through mentorship and academic guidance, which ultimately led her to forensic engineering. That transition marked the beginning of a career defined by analytical precision, problem-solving, and a commitment to understanding how and why structural failures occur.In addition to her consulting work, Tessa has served as an adjunct professor and frequently presents to national industry organizations. Through these engagements, she shares her expertise in forensic investigations, engineering methodologies, and best practices, contributing to the development of future engineers and strengthening professional standards across the field.Beyond her technical accomplishments, Tessa is deeply committed to community service and philanthropy. As Program Co-Director of Excalibur Outreach, she leads large-scale initiatives including community holiday events and annual turkey drives across Colorado. Her efforts reflect a strong belief in giving back and strengthening local communities through consistent engagement and service.Her contributions to both engineering and community leadership have earned her recognition, including being named a “Badass Woman of Arvada,” highlighting her impact in a traditionally male-dominated field and her role in advancing representation for women in engineering.Tessa attributes her professional success primarily to her communication skills and her ability to connect with a wide range of stakeholders, including insurance professionals, legal teams, contractors, realtors and property owners. While her technical expertise provides the foundation for her work, she emphasizes that her ability to clearly write, speak, and present complex findings are what enables her to build trust and maintain long-term professional relationships.Tessa also credits her ability to assert herself early in her career, particularly in male-dominated and high-pressure environments, as a key factor in earning respect and establishing her professional identity. This combination of technical skill and strong interpersonal communication has defined her success in the forensic engineering field.Tessa’s career path was shaped by early academic and professional mentorship. A counselor first suggested engineering when she realized the medical field was not the right direction, and later, professors recognized her strengths and encouraged her to pursue forensic engineering. These formative experiences helped guide her toward a specialized and impactful career.For young women entering the engineering field, Tessa emphasizes the importance of confidence, early expertise development, and strong communication skills. She encourages emerging professionals to assert themselves, demonstrate their knowledge from the beginning, and prepare for both the technical and physical demands of the industry. While acknowledging that women may face additional challenges in gaining recognition, she believes success is fully achievable through determination, preparation, and professionalism.One of the ongoing challenges Tessa identifies in her field is persistent gender bias in a male-dominated, physically demanding profession, along with safety concerns and difficult encounters on certain job sites. However, she also sees significant opportunity in expanding awareness of forensic engineering, increasing professional recognition, and mentoring the next generation of engineers.Tessa’s guiding values include community service, helping others, mentoring, education, clear communication, and professionalism. She remains committed to giving back through philanthropic initiatives and fostering knowledge-sharing within the engineering community.Through her leadership at TD Forensics LLC, Tessa Drinnan continues to advance the field of forensic engineering while making a meaningful impact both professionally and within her community.Learn More about Tessa Drinnan:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tessa-Drinnan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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