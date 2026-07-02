JewBelong Rolls Through Washington, D.C. with Billboard Trucks Thanking Christian Allies During CUFI Summit

JewBelong Logo JewBelong, CUFI Billboard JewBelong, CUFI Billboard 2

Campaign Celebrates Christians Standing with the Jewish Community as Antisemitism Reaches Historic Levels

Allyship matters most when it's needed most. We're honoring the Christians who have chosen to speak up, stand with their Jewish neighbors, and show that hate will never have the final word.” — Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As thousands of Christians gather in Washington, D.C. this week for the annual Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Summit, JewBelong is launching a mobile billboard campaign celebrating the power of faith-based allyship and recognizing the Christians who continue to stand against antisemitism.

Throughout the July 5–7 summit, mobile billboard trucks will circulate near summit activities and throughout the city, displaying JewBelong's signature pink-and-white billboards featuring messages of appreciation for attendees and the millions of Christians who continue to stand publicly with the Jewish community during a time of rising antisemitism.

Among the messages featured on the trucks:

- "Christians United for Israel: Thanks for being the kind of allies people write billboards about."

- "Christians United for Israel: You make 'Love thy neighbor' look less like a suggestion and more like a lifestyle."

- "Christians United for Israel: It's been a lot. Thanks for sticking with us."

- "Christians United for Israel: Against all odds, you make us feel optimistic."

- "Christians United for Israel: You stand with Jews. Instagram probably hates that."

- "Christians United for Israel: We'd like to thank you individually, but that's a lot of Christians."

- "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear CUFI lanyards."

- “You don’t have to be a Jew to protect Jews”

"Allyship matters most when it's needed most," said Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong. "As antisemitism reaches alarming levels, we're honoring the Christians who have chosen to speak up, stand with their Jewish neighbors, and show that hate will never have the final word. We hope these billboards remind them that their support is seen, appreciated, and making a real difference."

The campaign builds on JewBelong's recently launched Christian Allies Collective; an initiative created to strengthen relationships between Christians and Jews and inspire faith communities to speak out against antisemitism. As attacks against Jewish Americans continue to rise, the organization believes allyship has become one of the most powerful tools in combating hate.

The mobile billboards are expected to circulate near summit activities throughout the three-day event, reaching thousands of attendees and visitors across the D.C. area.

About JewBelong:

JewBelong is a groundbreaking organization and web-based platform originally created to rebrand Judaism as warm, relevant, and welcoming for everyone, no matter where they are on their Jewish journey. Since 2021, JewBelong has also been raising awareness about the evils of antisemitism through high-impact billboard and digital campaigns that break through cultural noise. Known for unmistakable bright pink billboards with messages like Let’s be clear: Hamas is your problem too and You don’t have to be a Jew to protect Jews, JewBelong speaks with clarity, urgency, and moral confidence.

JewBelong’s campaigns, appearing in 45 states and counting, are laser-focused on escaping the Jewish echo chamber and speaking plainly, memorably, and humanly to the 98% of Americans who are not Jewish. JewBelong’s impact is measurable. In 2025, an independent research study demonstrated that JewBelong’s billboard campaigns increase awareness, shift perceptions, and spark real-world conversations among non-Jewish audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.