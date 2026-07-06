Cascade Federal Credit Union selects Swaystack to turn new accounts into active, multi-product member relationships

Cascade FCU Selects Swaystack Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status. Tell your story through a single platform that can display content on all your channels. Earn the direct deposit relationship by helping your consumers switch accounts with their payroll provider. Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology.

A member who funds an account, moves a paycheck, & brings a subscription over is a member who stays, and that member becomes the one most likely to enroll in a second product or refer friends & family” — Ashley Smart, Vice President of Marketing at Cascade Federal Credit Union.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack today announced a partnership with Cascade Federal Credit Union, a member-owned institution serving western Washington since 1952, to personalize onboarding of new and existing members across digital banking. With more than 10,900 members and over $370 million in assets, Cascade selected Swaystack to deliver onboarding inside the Jack Henry Banno digital banking platform, guiding members through account funding, direct deposit switching, and subscription transfers from the first login.Cascade traces its roots to 1952, when it was chartered to serve employees of the Great Northern Railway, and has since grown into a financial home for more than 100 employer groups across the state. That heritage shapes how the credit union approaches digital banking, where the first weeks after enrollment decide whether a new account becomes a dormant product or the foundation of a full financial relationship. Inactive accounts, member retention, and personalizing at scale were the three problems Cascade set out to solve by deepening existing relationships rather than spending its way toward new ones."A member who funds an account, moves a paycheck, and brings a subscription over is a member who stays, and that member becomes the one most likely to enroll in a second product or refer friends and family" said Ashley Smart , Vice President of Marketing at Cascade Federal Credit Union. "We have always known our strongest growth comes from the members we already serve, but personalizing that outreach at scale was something our team could not do by hand. Swaystack enables us to guide every member through those first decisions, and it turns the referral instinct we have rewarded for years into something that happens naturally as part of the experience."The economics are straightforward. Most financial institutions hold only 10 to 20% of a member's total financial life, while the strongest institutions hold as much as 60%, according to PwC. Bain has found that a 5% improvement in retention can lift profit by more than 25%. For a community-scale credit union that cannot match national bank marketing budgets, the most reliable growth comes from the unclaimed majority of each existing member's wallet, compounding value from a base it has already paid to acquire, at a fraction of the cost of pursuing strangers."Credit unions are member-first by design; that's their greatest strength. But growth is still a responsibility, and when institutions rush to deepen a relationship before it's ready, it backfires," said Har Rai Khalsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaystack. "A member who hasn't funded their account or switched their paycheck has no reason yet to trust the institution with more. The right next step at the right moment is how an account becomes a primary relationship, and that's what most credit unions skip. Cascade understood that sequence, and getting the order right is how a credit union this size outperforms institutions ten times larger that are still treating onboarding as something that ends at enrollment."The program will roll out across Cascade's full membership inside Jack Henry Banno, spanning guided account funding, direct deposit and subscription transfer, e-statement enrollment, cross-sell journeys, and a digital referral path that extends the credit union's existing rewards program.To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions deepen relationship banking through gamified onboarding and personalized engagement, schedule a discovery call About SwaystackBanks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships with Swaystack, a digital onboarding and engagement platform. Using gamified journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, financial institutions leverage Swaystack to guide new account holders to take the actions that matter most, like funding, switching direct deposit, and adopting new products.Founded by fintech veterans Har Rai Khalsa and Simran Singh, Swaystack builds on a proven track record of helping banks and credit unions compete with modern digital experiences. Har Rai previously co-founded MK Decision, acquired by Alkami in 2021, while Simran co-founded Zogo, where he helped more than 250 financial institutions gamify financial education for over 1.1 million users.

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