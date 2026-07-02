Purdue highlighted in America 250 documentary series hosted on USA Today

Highlights Purdue’s space prowess, land-grant mission and affordability

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purdue University , an R1 land-grant institution long celebrated for its contributions to space exploration and its commitment to affordable, accessible education, is the only university featured in the “America 250: Leading Through Innovation” documentary series.The series is showcasing the people and institutions transforming American industry, past, present and future. The documentary series, timed to the nation’s 250th anniversary, spotlights leaders who helped build the country and the innovators now shaping what comes next.The documentary traces the university’s pioneering legacy, from Amelia Earhart and Neil Armstrong to the nation’s first computer science department, and looks ahead to current and future innovations. It also touts Purdue’s land-grant mission to expand access to affordable education and put knowledge to work for society, pillars that remain central to the university.Founded in 1869, Purdue has spent 157 years powering America’s progress, facing the world’s biggest challenges head-on, and generating the talent and workforce the future demands.In an era when the cost of higher education has become a defining concern for American families, Purdue is taking a different path. Affordability, a value the documentary puts front and center, is as central to Purdue’s identity as its research output, both rooted in the same land-grant spirit that has shaped the university since its founding. That commitment is reflected today in a 14-year tuition freeze on its main campus, keeping base undergraduate tuition and fees for Indiana residents under $10,000 per year.Aligning with the documentary and in the spirit of America’s semiquincentennial, Purdue is spending 2026 highlighting innovative pursuits by Boilermakers past and present while preparing students for future endeavors that serve the greater good.The documentary, produced in partnership with Acumen International Media, is approximately 8 minutes in length. It will stream on USA Today, on the America 250 hub beginning July 2. A production crew spent time on campus to capture images and interviews that will be utilized in the production of the documentary, which features three Boilermakers:Abigail Mizzi, graduate student, School of Aeronautics and Astronautics — As one of five crew members selected for the Purdue 1 mission aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft, Mizzi will conduct real-time experiments examining how fluids behave in zero gravity — research with direct implications for spacecraft design and deep-space exploration.Marshall Porterfield, professor of agricultural and biological engineering — For 25 years, Porterfield has studied how biological systems behave in space, developing technologies essential to sustaining human life on long-duration missions.Haley Oliver-Jischke, senior vice provost for academic and student success — Oliver-Jischke is a globally recognized food safety expert who studies how pathogens spread through food systems and develops practical strategies to stop them. In the provost office, she drives initiatives across West Lafayette and Indianapolis to strengthen outcomes for Purdue's graduate students, professional students, and postdoctoral scholars.About Purdue UniversityPurdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 106,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 57,000 at our main campus locations in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its integrated, comprehensive Indianapolis urban expansion; the Mitch Daniels School of Business; Purdue Computes; and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives Media contact: Trevor Peters, peter237@purdue.edu

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