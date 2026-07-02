Traffic Advisory - Chamberlain Boulevard Bridge Closure July 6-Oct. 5

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 2, 2026) – The Chamberlain Boulevard Bridge over the Apollo Waterway will be closed from Monday, July 6 through Monday, Oct. 5. This bridge closure is required for bridge rehabilitation work to be completed by Zep Construction.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.

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