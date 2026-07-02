Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Secures Victory for Public Servants, Court Strikes Down Trump Administration's Attacks on Student Loan Forgiveness Program

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones, along with a coalition of attorneys general, secured a major victory for public servants across the Commonwealth and nation when a U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts judge blocked his illegal changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The Trump administration’s action would have denied Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) eligibility to hardworking public servants when he doesn’t like their employer.

“This administration actively targets those whose beliefs contradict their own. This illegal rule was designed with broad, vague language and had the effect of subjecting public servants to a loyalty test,” said Attorney General Jones. “The court recognized this attempt for what it is – a blatant overstep of authority and a violation of the First Amendment. Virginians who are on the front lines, doing the good and necessary work of the People, will continue to remain eligible for public service loan forgiveness even if the President doesn’t like who they work for.”

The PSLF program is critical in recruiting nurses, first responders, teachers, military personnel, and others working in public service careers, both in government and the nonprofit sectors. The order found the U.S. Department of Education regulations are contrary to law and promulgated in excess of statutory authority, are arbitrary and capricious, and violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Published on: July 2, 2026

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