BrainsWay Featured in USA Today America250 Segment Highlighting Future of Mental Health Treatment and Neuromodulation

Advances in neuromodulation are challenging conventional approaches and expanding non‑drug treatment options for depression and other mental health conditions

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neuromodulation treatments for mental health disorders, announced its participation in the USA Today America250 segment The Network Within: Rethinking How Brain Disorders Are Treated. The segment spotlights advances in neuroscience and neuromodulation that are shaping the future of mental healthcare.Viewers have a front row seat to the growing shift toward brain network-based medicine. The program highlights how noninvasive technologies such as BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology (Deep TMS™) are helping expand treatment options for patients living with conditions including depression, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction.Featured voices include Dr. Colleen Hanlon, Vice President of Medical Affairs at BrainsWay, Dr. Owen Muir, Chief Medical Officer at Radial and NeuroLief, and Deep TMS patient General Ferg Foley, U.S. Military Veteran. Together, they discuss the evolution of mental healthcare, the increasing momentum behind neuromodulation therapies, and the importance of creating more personalized, evidence-based approaches to treatment.“At BrainsWay, we believe the future of mental healthcare lies in better understanding and targeting the brain networks associated with mental health disorders,” said Dr. Colleen Hanlon, Vice President of Medical Affairs at BrainsWay. “This segment reflects the growing conversation happening across healthcare around innovation, neuroplasticity, and expanding access to non-drug treatment options that can help improve patients’ lives.”Deep TMS uses patented H-Coil technology designed to stimulate deeper and broader neural networks than traditional first-generation TMS systems. The technology represents a growing movement within neuromodulation and interventional psychiatry toward network-based treatment approaches focused on directly engaging the brain circuits involved in mental health conditions.“As research continues to challenge conventional, medication-only approaches to psychiatric care, advances in neuromodulation reflect a pivotal moment in the field, one in which a deeper understanding of brain circuitry is helping redefine what effective, personalized mental healthcare can look like,” continues Hanlon.Throughout the segment, experts in Deep TMS discuss the concept of neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to adapt and form new neural connections — and how advances in neuromodulation are helping shape a new era in psychiatry and brain health.The film also highlights the patient perspective, underscoring the real-world impact innovative mental health treatments can have on daily life, recovery, and long-term wellbeing.“After trying multiple medications without relief, I thought I was running out of options,” said Deep TMS patient General Ferg Foley. “Like many patients, medication was the starting point, but it wasn’t the solution. Exploring Deep TMS helped me see what my future could look like, and, even more, what this could mean for so many first responders and veterans like me who are facing mental health challenges. “I’m proud to be part of this moment in mental healthcare and to continue advocating for broader options for care.”It is estimated that approximately 30% of individuals with depression do not adequately respond to at least two antidepressant medications and are thus considered “treatment-resistant,” highlighting a significant unmet need for additional treatment approaches.As the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary, the America250 series spotlights organizations helping shape the future through science, technology, and innovation. BrainsWay’s inclusion reflects the company’s commitment to advancing mental healthcare through clinically validated, scalable, and patient-centered treatment solutions.About BrainsWayBrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com

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