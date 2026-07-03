From CHRIS PRATT as Exec Producer, 'FIGHTING SPIRIT: A COMBAT CHAPLAIN’S JOURNEY' on TUBI and ROKU for AMERICA’S 250th

FIGHTING SPIRIT: A COMBAT CHAPLAIN'S JOURNEY, from EP Chris Pratt, now on Tubi and Roku!

From Executive Producer CHRIS PRATT, "FIGHTING SPIRIT: A COMBAT CHAPLAIN’S JOURNEY" debuts on TUBI and ROKU for free just in time for America's 250th birthday.

This film inspires us that heroes are real through stories of sacrifice and honor. My hope is that it inspires a new generation of heroes in our country and beyond.” — Chris Pratt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for America’s 250th birthday, Hollywood’s multi-Emmy-winning producer Paulist Productions and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps announced today that their inspiring, award-winning documentary film Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey is now available for free on Tubi, Roku, and other free streaming platforms. Additionally, the film is available to buy or rent on most other streaming platforms, including Apple TV and Amazon. The film holds a rare 100% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is executive produced by Chris Pratt.Patriotism and faith collide as this incredible documentary feature film celebrates the life of a modern-day hero and saint-in-the-making, U.S. Army combat chaplain Fr. Emil Kapaun. Fr. Kapaun is now one step closer to sainthood after being named to “Venerable” status by Pope Francis in one of his extraordinary final acts before his passing.“America needs to see heroism today more than ever,” said Executive Producer Chris Pratt. “This film inspires us that heroes are real through stories of sacrifice and honor. My hope is that it inspires a new generation of heroes in our country and beyond.”When the remains of prisoner-of-war and Army combat chaplain Emil Kapaun are identified after 70 years, much of our nation is captivated by their journey home. As a younger former chaplain unexpectedly embarks on his own journey to greet them, he becomes inspired by the untold stories of the 419 U.S. military chaplain heroes who’ve given their lives for this unique calling. As the paths of these combat chaplains from different eras finally collide, we’re reminded how the profound weight of history and the immense power of love can converge to produce a life-changing healing.Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey marks the first-ever co-production between Hollywood and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. It is notable for having the Pope grant the filmmakers a rare preview in his personal screening room at The Vatican, followed by sneak previews at the Army’s iconic Fort Knox, the Newport Beach Film Festival, and the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles."As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday this July 4th, it is so heartening to have our film be able to share the grace and courage of someone who Pope Francis hoped the world would celebrate," said Executive Producer Fr. Tom Gibbons, CSPVeteran film producer and Paulist Productions board member Rich Hull (She’s All That) co-directed, produced, and wrote the film alongside co-director and former combat chaplain Justin D. Roberts (No Greater Love). After producing more than 25 films, this marks Hull’s directorial debut, and his second collaboration with the military after previously sharing the NAACP Image Award with Halle Berry as Executive Producer of the documentary film For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots.Paulist Productions is a non-profit production company founded over 60 years ago to create thought-provoking entertainment that explores the human condition. It has produced numerous Emmy and other award-winning documentaries, feature films, and television for Paramount, Warner Bros., CBS, ABC, A&E, Lifetime, and many others.“Seeing audiences nationwide turn out in droves to see this film in theaters was incredible, but we are even more excited for wider audiences across the U.S. to have the opportunity to see this powerful film at home for free,” said Rich Hull, Co-Director, Writer, and Producer.Combat chaplains wear uniforms, but carry no weapons. And their service can involve the ultimate sacrifice. In every battle throughout our nation’s history, they’ve been there…quietly supporting soldiers while bullets flew by. While they may be Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, or Buddhist, when they’re on the front lines of combat, they support and stand up for soldiers of all faiths – and no faith. These are the unsung heroes who help shape our country’s history.Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey is produced by Rich Hull and Daniel Schnider. Executive producers are Michael Sullivan and Tom Gibbons, CSP for Paulist Productions, and Chris Pratt and Justin D. Roberts. Co-producers are Holly Stocking, David Moore, and Brandon R. Moore.PRESS CONTACTS:Fr. Tom Gibbons, CSP, Paulist Productionstgibbons@paulistproductions.orgDavid Moore, Paulist Productionsdmoore@paulistproductions.org

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey - TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.