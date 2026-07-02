For Immediate Release

ATLANTA –The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) wants it to be a safe and healthy 4th of July for all Georgians and visitors to the state. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, so be sure to stay well hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

At the beach, barbecuing, or watching fireworks, below are some tips on staying safe while having fun this weekend and throughout the summer.

HEAT AND SUN can cause skin damage, skin cancer, and serious illness, but there are ways to enjoy the summer and stay protected.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, a hat, and sunglasses.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 15 that protects your skin from both UVA and UVA rays

Reapply sunscreen if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.

Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water! Avoid alcohol and drinks with caffeine and sugar.

Find places out of the sun to cool off.

Avoid strenuous activity; take breaks.

Never leave children or pets in a hot car.

Check on family members, older adults, and neighbors.

Call 911 if someone has signs of heatstroke:

Dizziness

Nausea

Headache

Fatigue

Confusion

For more information, please visit the CDC’s Heat Health web page .

FOODBORNE ILLNESSES tend to increase during the summer months for two reasons. One reason is that bacteria tend to multiply faster when it’s warm. Another reason is that people are cooking more outside, away from the kitchen's refrigerators, thermometers, and washing facilities.

Clean surfaces, hands and utensils with warm water and soap. Wash produce under running water before cutting, eating, or cooking.

Separate raw and cooked meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods (raw vegetables and fruits). Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat items like vegetables or bread.

Cook food to the proper temperature – use a food thermometer to check.

Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts, chops): 145 °F with a three-minute rest time

Ground meats: 160 °F

Whole poultry, poultry breasts, and ground poultry: 165 °F

Chill . Perishable food should not sit out for more than two hours. In hot weather (above 90 °F), food should NEVER sit out for more than one hour.

For more information, please visit the Food Safety website .

SWIM SAFELY. We all share the water we swim in, and each of us needs to do our part to help keep ourselves, our families, and our friends healthy.

Don’t swim or let children swim if sick with diarrhea.

Check out the latest pool inspection results. You can find pool inspection scores online .

Don’t swallow the water.

Take children on bathroom breaks and check diapers every hour.

A responsible adult should constantly watch young children.

Check for a lifeguard or to see where safety equipment, such as a rescue ring or pole, is available.

When swimming in natural bodies of water (oceans, lakes, or rivers), check online before you head out to see if the swim area is currently monitored, is under advisory, or has been closed for health or safety reasons.

For more information, please visit DPH’s safe swimming web page

MOSQUITOES and summer go hand in hand in Georgia. Avoiding mosquito bites protects you and your family from mosquito-borne illness and helps prevent its spread in Georgia.

Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET (20-30%) or Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Follow all label instructions for safe and effective use. If you’re using sunscreen, apply it first, followed by insect repellent.

Wear light-colored clothing, including loose-fitting long sleeves, pants, and socks to help protect against mosquito bites.

Tip ‘n Toss standing water after every rainfall or at least once a week to eliminate breeding locations for mosquitoes and prevent the spread of illness.

For more information, please visit DPH’s West Nile Virus web page .

FIREWORKS light up the sky on the 4th of July, but they are best left to the professionals. Keep in mind, too, that sparklers burn at 2000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks or sparklers. Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.

For more information, please visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website .

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!