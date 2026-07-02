IoT Tech Expo Europe 2026 Returns to Amsterdam as Industrial AI and Edge Intelligence Reshape Connected Industry

IoT Tech Expo Europe returns 19–20 Oct 2026 in Amsterdam, bringing together experts in Industrial AI, Edge AI, IoT security and connectivity.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT Tech Expo Europe Returns to Amsterdam as Industrial AI and Edge Intelligence Reshape Connected IndustryFrom autonomous factories and AI-powered robots to connected vehicles and smart cities, organisations are entering a new era where connected systems are expected not only to collect data, but also to analyse, decide and act in real time.As Industrial IoT continues to evolve, the focus has shifted beyond deploying connected devices. Today's challenge is combining Artificial Intelligence, Edge AI, advanced connectivity, and secure embedded systems to create intelligent, resilient operations that deliver measurable business value at scale.These developments will take centre stage at IoT Tech Expo Europe, returning to the RAI Amsterdam on 19-20 October 2026 as part of TechEx Europe.The event comes at a pivotal moment for the IoT industry. Manufacturers are accelerating Industrial AI initiatives, cities are investing in smarter infrastructure, organisations are deploying Edge AI to reduce latency and improve decision-making, and new cybersecurity regulations are placing greater emphasis on protecting connected devices throughout their lifecycle. As these technologies converge, businesses face growing pressure to move beyond pilot projects and successfully deploy Industrial IoT solutions at scale."The IoT landscape is evolving incredibly quickly, so we've built this year's agenda around the technologies and deployment challenges organisations are dealing with right now," said Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events. "Whether it's scaling Industrial AI, deploying Edge AI, securing connected devices or building the infrastructure for smarter cities, every session is designed to provide practical insight from the organisations leading these transformations. Our focus is on helping attendees understand not just what's next, but what's working today."Reflecting these priorities, the conference programme at IoT Tech Expo Europe is built around four key themes shaping the future of connected industry: Industrial AI and Autonomous Operations, Connectivity, Infrastructure and Smart Cities, Edge AI and Real-Time Intelligence, and IoT Security and Embedded Systems.The agenda is supported by experts from organisations including Schneider Electric, Bosch, Electrolux Group, Volvo Group, BMW Group, Capgemini, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Emerson, Renault Group, and DHL Supply Chain, alongside many other organisations driving innovation across manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and critical infrastructure.Industrial AI, Connectivity, and Smart InfrastructureDay one of IoT Tech Expo Europe explores how organisations are applying Industrial AI across manufacturing, logistics, and critical infrastructure. Sessions will examine autonomous operations, robotics, digital twins, and predictive maintenance, alongside the connectivity technologies supporting these intelligent environments.The programme also explores private 5G, satellite IoT, resilient network infrastructure, and the role of connected technologies in building smarter cities and modernising public infrastructure, highlighting how connectivity is becoming the foundation for intelligent, autonomous operations.Edge AI, IoT Security, and Embedded Systems.On the second day, IoT Tech Expo Europe turns its attention to the technologies enabling real-time intelligence at the edge.Sessions will explore how organisations are deploying Edge AI, computer vision, and embedded systems closer to where data is generated, reducing latency while improving operational performance and resilience. As connected devices continue to increase across industrial and enterprise environments, cybersecurity remains a central focus, with discussions covering IoT Security, embedded engineering, device resilience, compliance, and strategies for protecting connected infrastructure throughout its lifecycle.The programme will also examine how organisations are embedding intelligence directly into devices, enabling faster decision-making while reducing dependence on centralised cloud infrastructure and unlocking new opportunities across Industrial IoT deployments.With more than 200 speakers participating across the wider TechEx Europe programme, IoT Tech Expo Europe offers practical insight from organisations deploying AI-powered IoT solutions across factories, supply chains, connected vehicles, smart infrastructure, and industrial operations.For IoT leaders, enterprise architects, engineers, and technology decision-makers, IoT Tech Expo Europe provides an opportunity to explore how Industrial AI, Edge AI, secure connectivity, and embedded intelligence are reshaping Industrial IoT, while learning directly from the organisations delivering these technologies in the real world.IoT Tech Expo Europe takes place on 19-20 October 2026 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of TechEx Europe. Registration is now open, with complimentary expo passes and paid conference passes available via the TechEx Europe website.

Highlights from previous year

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