PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Evergy Missouri West Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Clause Request - pr-27-02

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 2, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-02

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) set an intervention deadline of July 15, 2026 , for cases filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. requesting an adjustment under its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Clause (FAC).



On June 30, 2026, Evergy Missouri West submitted direct testimony and a revised tariff sheet proposing an updated fuel adjustment rate. The company has requested that the tariff become effective on September 1, 2026.



Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments



Individual citizens who would like to comment can do so by clicking the links at the bottom of this press release or by contacting the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email Individual citizens who would like to comment can do so by clicking the links at the bottom of this press release or by contacting the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email mopco@opc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency from the Missouri Public Service Commission that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.



Individuals can also comment by contacting Missouri Public Service Commission staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone number 800-392-4211, email Individuals can also comment by contacting Missouri Public Service Commission staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone number 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ).

###