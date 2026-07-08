Susan Wolff, Author of Gertrude and the Bullfrog, Honored as Book Excellence Award Winner

Susan Wolff Gertrude and the Bullfrog

Gertrude and the Bullfrog recognized for outstanding writing and overall market appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Wolff is a multi-award-winning children's author and lifelong literacy advocate who has devoted her career to inspiring children through the power of stories.

After more than 25 years as an elementary school educator, she became known for fostering a love of reading through engaging book discussions that encouraged curiosity, compassion, and critical thinking. For over three decades, Susan also volunteered with a group that brought joy and entertainment to children with special needs, an experience that profoundly shaped her belief in inclusion, empathy, and celebrating differences. Those values have become the foundation of her acclaimed children's books, where memorable animal characters and heartfelt adventures help young readers build confidence, kindness, and acceptance.

Inspired by her deep appreciation for nature and wildlife, Susan creates stories that both entertain and leave a lasting impact. Her work has earned numerous honors, including Book Excellence Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, recognizing her outstanding contribution to children's literature and literacy.

This one-on-one interview shares Susan Wolff’s background and experience writing Gertrude and the Bullfrog.

Tell us about Gertrude and the Bullfrog.

What if one act of kindness could change someone's life forever?

When a fierce storm brings an unexpected visitor to the pond, Gertrude the Goose discovers a lonely bullfrog named Bogart who has been rejected simply because he looks different, dresses differently, and sings a little too loudly. While Bogart fears he'll never find a place where he belongs, Gertrude sees something others have overlooked—a kind heart and a friend worth knowing.

As the pond's trusted leader, Gertrude welcomes Bogart with compassion and encourages her friends to do the same. But when danger suddenly swoops over the pond, Bogart's unique talents prove that our differences can become our greatest strengths. In that unforgettable moment, everyone learns that true friendship begins with acceptance.

Filled with lovable animal characters, gentle humor, and heartfelt lessons, Gertrude and the Bullfrog is an inspiring picture book that helps children understand the importance of empathy, inclusion, courage, and celebrating what makes each person unique.

What inspired you to write Gertrude and the Bullfrog?

I've always believed that one of the most important lessons we can teach children is that our differences should be celebrated, not feared.

During my 25 years as an elementary school teacher, I saw firsthand how meaningful conversations about kindness, empathy, and acceptance could shape young lives. Those experiences inspired me to write Gertrude and the Bullfrog, a story that encourages children to welcome others with open hearts, appreciate what makes each individual unique, and discover that our differences are often our greatest strengths.

I dedicated the book to my seven grandchildren, whose love and encouragement continue to inspire my work.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

After completing the first three books in my Friends at the Pond series, I decided to submit my work to the Book Excellence Awards, hoping to see how it would stand alongside other outstanding children's books. Being selected as a winner was both an honor and an incredible validation of my work. The recognition has helped shine a brighter spotlight on my stories and the messages of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion that are so important to me. Receiving a Book Excellence Award has given me even greater motivation to continue writing books that inspire children to embrace differences, develop empathy, and discover the joy of reading.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

Spending more than 25 years in the classroom gave me a deep understanding of how children learn, imagine, and connect with stories. That experience continues to influence every book I write, helping me create characters and adventures that resonate with young readers. The encouragement of my students and grandchildren ultimately gave me the confidence to turn a lifelong passion into a writing career.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

Friendship is a gift. Learning from each other is very important. Accepting people for their differences is what will make our world a better, safer place.

Purchasing the Book

Gertrude and the Bullfrog has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “Susan Wolff pairs an engaging pond adventure with a meaningful message about inclusion, proving that kindness has the power to change lives. Gertrude and the Bullfrog is a touching children's story that encourages readers to embrace differences and discover the joy of true friendship.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: www.friendsatthepond.com

To connect with Susan and learn more about her work, visit: https://friendsatthepond.com and follow her on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.



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