Highway 10 detour to lift as temporary lanes open between Wadena and Verndale (July 1, 2026)

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Construction in Wadena continues after the holiday weekend

BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reopen Highway 10 between Wadena and Verndale by Thursday afternoon, July 2, weather permitting, as the detour lifts. After the Independence Day holiday, construction will continue on both ends of the Highway 10 project, as well as along Highway 29.

Highway 10 east of Highway 71

Drivers will shift to the new temporary eastbound roadway while crews construct the future westbound lanes.

Motorists should expect head-to-head traffic, lane shifts, no shoulders and multiple crews working in the corridor.

Highway 10 west of Highway 71

Drivers will remain on the new westbound roadway while crews build the future eastbound lanes.

Head-to-head traffic will continue with lane shifts, narrow shoulders and multiple active work areas.

Highway 29 from Highway 71 to the west limits of Wadena

Intersection closure at Fourth Street SW: Beginning Wednesday, July 8, crews will close Highway 29 and Fourth Street intersection for about one week to complete underground work.

Beginning Wednesday, July 8, crews will close Highway 29 and Fourth Street intersection for about one week to complete underground work. The remainder of the work zone will stay open with one lane in each direction.

Motorists should plan for lane shifts, no shoulders, flaggers and changing access conditions.

Pedestrians will encounter sidewalk closures and should follow posted signs.

Local businesses remain open during construction

A truck detour remains in place through early September due to limited space for large vehicle turning movements.

When complete in August 2027, travelers will enjoy a new expanded four-lane highway through Wadena with roundabouts, updated underground services and improved pedestrian access.

For more Wadena construction information, detour maps and to sign up for email updates, visit the project webpage: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/wadena.

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