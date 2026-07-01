Statement from RIDE Regarding the Conclusion of the State Intervention in the Providence Public School District

Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

“Today is a milestone for the students, families, teachers and staff of the Providence Public School District (PPSD), reflecting significant, measurable progress achieved through the state intervention and collaboration with local education leaders.

PPSD’s continued progress will now depend on sustained local leadership, strong governance, and an unwavering focus on student outcomes.

In its role as Rhode Island’s state education agency, RIDE will continue to provide oversight, accountability, regulatory monitoring, and support to PPSD to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements and promote positive outcomes for all students in the district.

Beyond this regulatory role, RIDE will remain ready to support City and District leaders as they work to maintain forward momentum in delivering for the students who are counting on all of us.”

Angélica Infante-Green, Commissioner of Education

Michael Grey, Chair, Board of Education

Patricia DiCenso, Chair, Council on Elementary and Secondary Education

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