AEBC Says 14-Cent-a-Day Increase Falls Short of the Promise of the Canada Disability Benefit

Annual Inflation Adjustment Does Little to Reduce Disability Poverty

Fourteen cents a day does not lift people out of poverty or provide greater financial security. It doesn’t even equal the annual inflation rate, which is currently 3.2 percent.” — Marcia Yale, President AEBC

CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians ( AEBC ) is expressing disappointment with the first annual inflation adjustment to the Canada Disability Benefit , which increases the maximum monthly payment from $200.00 to $204.20.While the increase is intended to keep pace with inflation, it amounts to just 14 cents a day, or $50.40 over an entire year for those receiving the maximum benefit.For many Canadians with disabilities living on low incomes, the increase will do little to improve their ability to afford basic necessities such as housing, groceries, utilities and medications."Fourteen cents a day does not lift people out of poverty or provide greater financial security. It doesn’t even equal the annual inflation rate, which is currently 3.2 percent. Canadians with disabilities deserve a benefit that reflects the real cost of living,” said Marcia Yale, National President of the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians.The Canada Disability Benefit was created to help reduce poverty and improve the financial security of working-age Canadians with disabilities. While AEBC welcomed the creation of the benefit, the organization has consistently maintained that its maximum value is too low to meet that objective.In light of today’s increased cost of living, an additional fourteen cents per day is unlikely to result in any meaningful improvement in their standard of living. The annual inflation adjustment preserves some of the benefit's value over time, but it does not address the broader reality that many Canadians with disabilities continue to live well below the poverty line."The creation of the Canada Disability Benefit was an important first step," said Yale. "Now the government must ensure that it is sufficient to make a real difference in people's lives."AEBC will continue working with the disability community and government partners to advocate for a Canada Disability Benefit that fulfills its promise of reducing poverty and promoting financial security for Canadians with disabilities.About the Alliance for Equality of Blind CanadiansThe Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians is a national, disability-led organization of blind, Deafblind and partially sighted Canadians. AEBC works to advance equality, accessibility, inclusion and full participation through advocacy, public education, peer leadership and lived experience.For more information contact:

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