Sgt. Stout Battalion in Europe welcomes new command team

ANSBACH, Germany — The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held both a change of command and an assumption of responsibility ceremony July 2at Shipton Kaserne, Germany.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Verwiel assumed command from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Christopher Couch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cool assumed responsibility for the “Audacia” Battalion. Col. Steven Rachamim, commander of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, presided over the event, which took place two years after Couch first assumed command.

Under Couch’s leadership, “Audacia” Soldiers spearheaded the drive to operationalize the Sgt. Stout M-SHORAD system. They deployed on short notice to reassure allies and deter aggression across NATO’s eastern flank, and supported exercises throughout Europe and Africa.

“Chris was clearly the right leader at the right time for the unique challenge of commanding this esteemed formation,” said Rachamim. “He transformed this formation into an organization that pushes limits, breaks barriers and achieves the unimaginable.”

While the battalion is fully equipped with the Sgt. Stout M-SHORAD system, it has recently expanded its reach with the activation of its Testing, Innovation and Experimentation battery, known as the T.I.E. battery.

The T.I.E. battery serves as a dedicated testbed for these modernization efforts. It focuses on evaluating next-generation c-UAS systems and directly supports the eastern flank deterrence initiative, or the EFDI. This strategy uses unmanned systems and live data to speed up decision-making, countering an adversary's potential advantage in size and momentum. “This formation has generated concepts and developed capabilities that have impacted the entire way we fight,” Rachamim said. “They’ve inspired senior leaders in government and industry to provide better solutions and generate capability quicker to meet our warfighters’ evolving needs.”

Throughout this evolution, the battalion also upheld exceptional standards. The battalion earned the 2024 Knox Award, which recognizes the Army’s top active-duty air defense unit. Yet for Couch, the battalion’s greatest accomplishment could not be measured by trophies or streamers.

“The battalion has done everything that has been asked of it,” Couch said. “It trained. It deployed. It maintained. It innovated. But what I’m most proud of is not just what this battalion did, but how we did it as a team.”

Before leaving the podium for the final time as commander, Couch offered a reflection that captured both his command philosophy and the enduring purpose of military leadership.

“The formation is the point. The Soldiers are the purpose,” he said. “The privilege of command is not that you get to stand in front of them—it’s the honor to serve them.”

Verwiel will now carry the battalion's torch as its commander, having last served as the Chief of Plans and Strategy for the 10th AAMDC. At the 10th AAMDC, Verwiel recently worked under Rachamim, who was the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations before assuming command of the 52d ADA BDE. Rachamim described Verwiel as an innovative leader whose operational experience and collaborative leadership style make him well suited to guide the battalion through its next chapter.

“I can tell you John is a leader who never backs down from a challenge,” Rachamim said. “He’s committed to providing the team the best opportunity to win.”

Additionally, Verwiel will be flanked by a new senior enlisted advisor to the battalion, who shares Verwiel’s mindset.

“We’ll be masters of the basics,” Cool said in his first remarks as “Attack 7”. “We will hunt down complacency, enforce the standards that keep us alive, and train and fight to win.”

As the Audacia Battalion begins its next chapter under Verwiel and Cool, that philosophy remains woven into the battalion’s identity. This is a formation that will continue to shape the future of Army air defense through innovation, readiness and an unwavering commitment to its Soldiers, allies and mission.

As "Attack 6," Verwiel vows to uphold the battalion's modus operandi. "Our mission remains simple and absolute: we will take care of our people and their families, and we will put steel on target!"

The 52d ADA BDE provides air and missile defense capabilities in support of USAREUR-AF. The brigade focuses on defending critical assets, protecting maneuver forces, and advancing integrated air defense capabilities across the European and African theaters.